Liverpool host Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday, with Jurgen Klopp‘s squad now even more depleted. Here’s who is available for the Reds.

Klopp’s men may have tasted League Cup glory in memorable fashion on Sunday, but it once again came at a cost in the injury department.

Ryan Gravenberch has damaged ankle ligaments after being on the end of a poor tackle by Moises Caicedo, but he will hopefully only miss a few games.

Another player who could be out of the midweek action is Wataru Endo, who was also involved in a clash with Caicedo, with Klopp calling it a “proper knock.”

The midfield pair join a host of other players on the sidelines, making it tough for the Liverpool manager to pick a strong starting XI for the visit of Southampton.

Here’s who is available and who is set to miss out against Saints:

Trent Alexander-Arnold was seen in a leg brace at Wembley, with no return in sight, and Curtis Jones is also unavailable, hobbling his way down the steps to celebrate on Sunday.

Alisson is still missing with a hamstring issue, while Klopp has admitted that Thiago may not play again this season, meaning he could have featured for Liverpool for the last time.

On the plus side, Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez could potentially be fit, with Klopp describing them as “touch and go” for the game.

Stefan Bajcetic‘s comeback is within sight, however, with a return to team training hopefully edging closer as he is now “pain free.”

Joel Matip and Ben Doak are long-term absentees.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Southampton

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Konate, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Elliott, McConnell, Clark, Nyoni, Endo*, Szobsozlai*

Forwards: Diaz, Gakpo, Danns, Gordon, Koumas, Salah*, Nunez*

*In doubt