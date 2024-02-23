Liverpool will face Man City three days after a trip to Sparta Prague in the Europa League, with a Merseyside derby potentially also in the mix.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson and Curtis Jones all confirmed by Pep Lijnders to be out until the next international break, Liverpool’s run of fixtures just got that bit harder.

Thankfully, the Reds have been handed a favourable draw, in theory, in the Europa League, and will face Sparta Prague over two legs, on March 7 and March 14.

Because Liverpool won their group, they will play the first leg away from home, on March 7, three days before their crucial Premier League match against Man City.

After that, their attention will turn back to the Europa League, as they return to Anfield for the second leg the following Thursday.

Another potentially difficult fixture awaits subsequently, with the Reds scheduled to play Everton at Anfield on Sunday, March 17.

Should Liverpool progress past Southampton in the FA Cup, though, they will play their quarter-final on that day instead.

That could mean the Merseyside Derby is moved to the final week of the season, if Liverpool progress to the last four of the Europa League.

Upcoming fixtures • Chelsea – League Cup final – Sun, February 25

• Southampton (H) – FA Cup 5th round – Wed, February 28

• Nott’m Forest (A) – PL – Sat, March 2

• Sparta Prague (A) – UEL last 16 – Thu, March 7

• Man City (H) – PL – Sun, March 10

• Sparta Prague (H) – UEL last 16 – Thu, March 14

• Everton (H) / FA Cup quarter-final – Sun, March 17

This should be seen by Liverpool fans as a decent draw, given they managed to avoid the likes of AC Milan, Roma and Sporting.

The Reds have also avoided a long trip to Qarabag, who are from Azerbaijan and would take nearly six hours to reach on an aeroplane.

With Man City to play just three days later, Liverpool should be able to fly home in good time from the Czech capital.