Liverpool and Everton could be set for a Merseyside derby for the ages at the end of the season, with huge ramifications for both clubs should the current date be rearranged.

The Premier League table makes for contrasting reading in the city as things stand, with the Reds sitting pretty at the top while the Blues find themselves languishing in the relegation zone.

It was a 2-0 victory for Jurgen Klopp‘s side the last time the sides met back in October, but the manager’s final visit to Goodison Park as Liverpool boss could be his biggest of all.

Everton are set to host the derby on March 17, but that will be moved if the Reds are to progress to the FA Cup fifth round with a victory over Southampton.

Liverpool’s involvement in all four competitions makes finding a new date tricky, and could mean we see a much later derby than planned.

Should Klopp and his team secure a place in the last four of the Europa League, only two midweek slots will be available to fit the contest in.

One of those slots falls in the final week of the 2023/24 campaign, adding another huge clash into what Liverpool will hope will be a busy schedule.

In that instance, the new date would likely fall on either May 14 or 15, just a few days before the Premier League season finale at home to Wolves.

Liverpool will be aiming to be chasing down a 20th league title by that point, while their neighbours could be fighting for their top-flight status.

The Merseyside derby has not been held during the final month of the season since 2013, when the sides played out a 0-0 draw with little riding on it for either.

In all probability, things would be very different on this occasion.

All being well, the derby would be followed by a triumphant Klopp farewell to Anfield on May 19, the Europa League final in Dublin on May 22 and the FA Cup final at Wembley on May 25.

It could also give the Reds a chance to sink their rivals to the Championship, with a further charge for financial breaches still hanging over their heads.

An alternative week could present itself for April 23 or 24, but that may be needed for a rescheduled trip to Fulham should the Reds reach the FA Cup final, making the final week of the season the most feasible choice currently.

While a mouthwatering prospect for the neutral, it is a somewhat terrifying one for supporters, particularly given that five of the last six Goodison encounters have ended in draws.

Should it come to it, let’s hope it is a derby we can remind our neighbours about in years to come, for more reasons than one!