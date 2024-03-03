Three Liverpool players are at risk of suspension in the FA Cup and will miss the semi-final if the Reds progress, with the trio needing to avoid a booking at Old Trafford.

Liverpool have one game remaining before the international break, and it’s a trip to Man United with a place in the final four of the FA Cup on the line.

And three of Jurgen Klopp‘s players are walking a suspension tightrope and run the risk of missing the semi-final if they pick up a yellow card and Liverpool progress.

Harvey Elliott, Ryan Gravenberch and Bobby Clark are the players carrying a booking into the quarter-final, with only two required up to and including the quarter-final before serving a suspension.

In the FA Cup, players who pick up two yellow cards are suspended for the following match in the competition, with transgressions only wiped after this stage of the competition.

Clark was deemed “fine” by Klopp after the 19-year-old was forced off with a knock to his ankle on Thursday, but he nor Elliott or Gravenberch are expected to start on Sunday.

That would, of course, reduce their risk of suspension for the semi-final – should the Reds progress – but they will all be options off the bench for Klopp with the Dutchman given the green light to return.

The trio all picked up their yellow cards in the third round victory over Arsenal.

Liverpool’s match at Old Trafford is the first of two visits to the ground in the space of three weeks, with the Reds due back in the Premier League on April 7.

That league contest precedes the Europa League quarter-final first leg against Atalanta, which is the start of a run of five games in 13 days – one that could include the FA Cup semi-final.