It was a busy final day of the international break for Liverpool, with three first-team players scoring – including another for unbeaten Dominik Szoboszlai.

The international break is now over and, unfortunately, the Reds did not come through unscathed after an ankle injury for Andy Robertson.

Robertson will undergo a scan upon his return to Merseyside, serving as the overriding negative in an otherwise positive fortnight for the squad.

He was one of 14 Liverpool players in action on Tuesday, but only lasted 37 minutes before being forced off – in a 1-0 loss to Northern Ireland that saw Conor Bradley score the winner and play 90 minutes.

Szoboszlai also netted for his country as he opened the scoring in a 2-0 win for Hungary over Kosovo, captaining the side in a role that saw him regularly drift to right-back.

The victory maintained his unbeaten record since taking the armband for Hungary, stretching to 14 games.

?? Currently only Luis Díaz’s Colombia has a longer unbeaten run (21) in international football than Dominik Szoboszlai’s Hungary (14). ?? Hungary remains undefeated since Szoboszlai has been named captain. pic.twitter.com/DA98t99eox — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) March 26, 2024

Only Luis Diaz‘s Colombia are on a longer unbeaten run in international football, per journalist Bence Bocsak, with that extended to 21 games with a 3-2 win over Romania.

Diaz played 67 minutes at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, before being replaced by Rafael Santos Borre with his side 2-0 up.

Elsewhere, Joe Gomez made his second substitute appearance of the break for England, but played 80 minutes as he took over from the injured John Stones early into a 2-2 draw with Belgium.

Virgil van Dijk played his second 90 minutes in five days for the Netherlands, with Cody Gakpo coming off the bench for the final 15 minutes of a 2-1 loss to Germany.

Another centre-back, Ibrahima Konate, made his return from an injury layoff as he started and played the full 90 in France’s 3-2 win over Chile.

Alexis Mac Allister was more sensibly managed, coming off after an hour in Argentina’s 3-1 victory over Costa Rica – having scored to make it 2-1 minutes earlier.

Caoimhin Kelleher was unused as the Republic of Ireland suffered a 1-0 loss to Switzerland, courtesy of a goal from Xherdan Shaqiri.

There was heartbreak for Kostas Tsimikas as, after playing 120 minutes, Greece lost on penalties to Georgia as they missed out on a place at the Euros.

Stop that Harvey Elliott. pic.twitter.com/WJW0gcaMYh — Stop That Football (@stopthatfooty) March 27, 2024

At youth level, Harvey Elliott again proved he has outgrown the England U21s, with two assists in a 7-0 thrashing of Luxembourg that also saw him pull off a ridiculous volleyed rabona pass.

Like Elliott, Jarell Quansah played the full 90 minutes as he helped keep a clean sheet, with Tyler Morton unused.

Finally, Kaide Gordon and Luke Chambers both started as England U20s beat the Czech Republic 3-1, the latter playing 90 minutes in a game that saw Bobby Clark miss out.