Fenway Sports Group confirmed their decision to expand their football portfolio beyond Liverpool FC with the return of Michael Edwards, and they’re now making moves for other key figures to assist.

It has been a season of change for Liverpool and the club’s owners over the last few months, with key appointments required at all levels.

Last week, Edwards’ return to the club was confirmed after being appointed CEO of Football within FSG, with his remit including work at Liverpool and finding FSG a second club to buy.

Edwards explained: “One of the biggest factors in my decision is the commitment to acquire and oversee an additional club, growing this area of their organisation.

“I believe that to remain competitive, investment and expansion of the current football portfolio is necessary.”

To help with the acquisition of another club, FSG are reportedly targeting Benfica’s technical director, Pedro Marques, as per the Atheltic‘s David Ornstein.

He would, therefore, be employed by FSG and not Liverpool, with his skills and expertise to be considered valuable during both the search and subsequent management of another club.

Marques has previously worked as a youth coach at Sporting CP, a first-team performance analyst at Man City, and since 2018 has worked at Benfica.

Of course, Liverpool’s signing of Darwin Nunez in 2022 ensured the two parties crossed paths, and now FSG want Marques to help with their next project.

There is a lot to say about multi-club ownership, good and bad, and this is a purposeful change in strategy for FSG, who, in Edwards’ words, sense this is essential in the ever-changing football landscape.

As for more Liverpool-orientated appointments, the deal for Richard Hughes to become the next sporting director is expected to be imminent, with his Bournemouth departure already confirmed.