Liverpool have the chance to move top of the Premier League when they face Brighton at Anfield on Sunday, and Jurgen Klopp has a number of calls to make.

With Manchester City and Arsenal facing off in the day’s later game, the Reds know they could even end the weekend top of the pile.

As such, Klopp will be particularly keen to ensure he selects the right starting XI to help his team keep up their end of the bargain by collecting three points.

But the German’s options remain compromised by injuries, and so not every pick will be a straightforward one.

In goal, Alisson‘s ongoing recovery from a hamstring injury means Caoimhin Kelleher is guaranteed to get the nod between the sticks for the 23rd time this season – one less than the Brazilian.

Ahead of him, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk feel like guaranteed starters, but the loss of Andy Robertson to an ankle injury has created a decision at full-back.

Klopp confirmed Liverpool will take it “day by day” with the left-back, but the issue is “not as bad” as first feared, while Konate’s training absence was just to give him an “extra rest day.”

Joe Gomez seems the likely deputy over Kostas Tsimikas to flip sides from his last outing, leaving Conor Bradley to take on right-back duties in the continued absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In midfield, Curtis Jones had yet to return to full training on Thursday, while Ryan Gravenberch will surely be lacking match fitness following his recent spell on the sidelines.

As such, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai look to be the almost guaranteed starters in a three for the third time in the last four games.

Up top, Diogo Jota is yet to return from his knee injury, and Cody Gakpo feels very much the last pick of the available options as things stand.

For that reason, a front three of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah should be expected – a trio who have combined for 49 goals and 28 assists this campaign.

Predicted Liverpool XI vs. Brighton: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.