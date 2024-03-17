Liverpool teenager Kieran Morrison made it six goals in his last eight games in the academy with a stunning strike, but it came in a 3-1 loss to Leeds U18s.

Liverpool U18s 1-3 Leeds U18s

U18 Premier League, AXA Training Centre

March 16, 2024

Goals: Morrison 76′; Pitt OG 6′, McDonald 28′, Cotcher 45′

The success of Liverpool’s academy has had a knock-on effect throughout the age groups this season, with coaches working with increasingly younger squads.

With the U18s, the breakthrough of Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas among others has seen other youngsters establish themselves as regulars.

That can lead to inconsistent results, such as the 3-1 loss to Leeds suffered at the AXA Training Centre on Saturday.

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson fielded three 16-year-olds in defender Emmanuel Airoboma and striker Josh Sonni-Lambie along with No. 1 goalkeeper Kornel Misciur, while 15-year-old Joe Bradshaw made a second consecutive start in attack.

It will have been disappointing, but perhaps expected, that Leeds showed their quality throughout the first half, going 3-0 up before the break.

Lucas Pitt’s own goal and efforts from Josh McDonald and Mason Cotcher ensured a strong lead.

Liverpool had chances, though, including for both Morrison and Kareem Ahmed in the first half, while Misciur and Wellity Lucky were required to make timely blocks.

The young Reds were arguably the stronger side in the second half, with Pitt seeing his header stopped on the line and Sonni-Lambie troubling the Leeds defence.

? Lovely goal from Kieran Morrison (17) in #LFC U18s’ 3-1 loss to Leeds today. His 11th in 27 games this season, playing as a No. 8 or at RW. He doesn’t do easy finishes. Nice assist from Kyle Kelly (18) too. pic.twitter.com/dM3vDsqbZp — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) March 16, 2024

It was Morrison who got what proved to be a only consolation goal, with his 11th of the season – and sixth in the last eight games – one of the highest standard.

Sent through via a brilliant pass from Kyle Kelly, Morrison beat his marker and rounded the goalkeeper before, standing on the byline, he beat two defenders in the goal with a finish into the roof of the net from the tightest angle possible.

A moment of pure quality, it again showed the 17-year-old to be the standout of his age group, and potentially one of the next to make the step up.

Liverpool U18s: Misciur; Airoboma, Pitt, Lucky (Furnell-Gill 46′), Evers; Kelly, Morrison, Onanuga (Cowley 68′); Bradshaw (Martin 87′), Ahmed, Sonni-Lambie

Subs not used: Hall, Upton

Next match: Man United (H) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, April 6, 11am (BST)