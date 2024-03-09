Man City without 1 key player and 2 more doubts after nasty injury

Man City are facing late decisions over the fitness of two players, while Jack Grealish will miss the trip to Liverpool entirely after a groin injury.

While Liverpool’s situation is ongoing, Man City appear to have come out of their injury crisis in time for the run-in as the two sides vie for the title.

Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland have both missed portions of the season but are back and back on form, with Pep Guardiola facing few issues ahead of Sunday’s clash.

However, the Man City manager awaits an update on both Jeremy Doku (muscle) and Matheus Nunes (finger) after recent issues.

Doku was absent for the 3-1 win over Copenhagen in midweek, while Nunes suffered a nasty injury to his finger after starting the Champions League tie.

The former Wolves midfielder landed awkwardly and saw his finger bent out of position, playing for much of the game before being forced off due to the pain.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Guardiola explained that he would “see how they feel” in training on Saturday.

“My process is ‘which players do we have?’ – will Doku be ready and when Jack will be ready?” he told reporters.

“We will know tomorrow – and then we know what we can do.”

Grealish will miss the 3.45pm kickoff at Anfield after suffering a recurrence of a groin injury during the 6-2 win at Luton in the FA Cup fifth round.

There are no other injuries within the Man City squad, however, while Jurgen Klopp is expected to be without at least nine first-team players.

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota would almost certainly have started if fit, with Thiago, Joel Matip, Ryan Gravenberch, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak also sidelined.

Ibrahima Konate will undergo a scan for a suspected hamstring injury, with a late call made over whether he can feature.