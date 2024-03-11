The fallout from Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Man City still dominates the headlines, with some bizarre takes surrounding the unawarded foul on Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool battling City for Neto signing

The Telegraph‘s Mike McGrath reports that Liverpool and City are both interested in signing Wolves star Pedro Neto this summer.

That being said, the 24-year-old “has also been on the radar of others who are looking to bolster their attack with a proven forward.”

Neto went off injured against Fulham on Saturday, and his constant fitness issues are a red flag, with Liverpool not needing any more injury-prone figures!

Non-penalty fallout

Former ref Dermot Gallagher has said that “it’s easy to give the penalty” and that he thinks there “would be less argument if it was given” (Sky Sports)

Former Man City player Shay Given, meanwhile, has said that it wasn’t a foul because it “wasn’t head height” – what an absolute clown (Match of the Day)

Alexis Mac Allister himself clearly wasn’t impressed by Michael Oliver (rightly so), like the rest of us he’s insistent it was a “clear penalty”

ESPN’s VAR guru Dale Johnson explained the higher threshold in the box and the official’s communication heavily emphasising Doku “playing the ball” – all they had to do was at least give Oliver another look…

Kyle Walker went for a more political response, but did say Oliver “showed his character” by not crumbling to the Anfield crowd – he just got it wrong, Kyle

5 other things today: Diaz brilliance & “world-class” Endo

5 things Liverpool fans loved vs. Man City, including Luis Diaz making a fool of the horrible Bernardo Silva!

Jurgen Klopp has described Wataru Endo as “world-class” – we saw the best No. 6 in the world yesterday and it wasn’t Rodri!

Jamie Carragher thinks Liverpool will be rooting for Arsenal to beat Man City at the Etihad – but would a draw be better?

Liverpool’s incredible second-half stats set new record with 12 shots, Man City won’t be proud of it – and Big Virg really is incredible! [READ MORE]

Liverpool Women are considering a move away from Prenton Park next season – St Helens’ oddly-named Totally Wicked Stadium may be the solution – be nice to have red seats for a home match! (Echo)

Latest chat from elsewhere

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino would “never” consider quitting as manager, despite their poor season – not that it’d be up to him! (BBC Sport)

Man United consider Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite a top target ahead of the summer transfer window – the Reds were previously linked (The Mirror)

Ederson is set for three to four weeks on the sidelines after suffering an injury when fouling Darwin Nunez at Anfield, which is likely to rule him out of City’s clash vs. Arsenal (MEN)

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Mac Allister buried his penalty against City – here are two great angles of the goal from the stands:

Match of the night is Chelsea vs. Newcastle, in a battle between two underachieving Premier League sides.

Few would have predicted it would be 11th hosting 10th come March, but that’s where we’re at!

There will likely be analysis on the Liverpool game, with Carragher joined by Ian Wright in Sky’s Monday Night Football studio.