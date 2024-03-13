Jurgen Klopp gave a hint on Liverpool’s team for Sparta Prague as his team trained in front of the media.

Diaz linked to PSG

For Liverpool, only Virgil van Dijk has played more minutes than Luis Diaz this season. Though he may sometimes frustrate, he is a key player for Liverpool under Klopp.

Over the last few days, he has been linked, albeit loosely, to a move away in the summer. Colombian newspaper El Heraldo said that Diaz’s agent met with the Barcelona president, Joan Laporta.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote for Caught Offside that “Diaz’s full focus is on Liverpool.”

He added: “I don’t think it’s possible for Barcelona to go and pay the kind of crazy fee that would be required for Diaz.”

Paris Saint-Germain have also now been linked to the Colombian. Various outlets, though none that are highly reliable, have reported that the French giants want Diaz to replace Kylian Mbappe.

It is unlikely that Liverpool would sell Diaz this summer or that he would make a strong push to move away. However, it is possible that his agent or someone behind the scenes is putting out feelers to make Liverpool offer a pay rise.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Ryan Gravenberch is back in Liverpool training – he won’t play until after the international break, though

Jayden Danns, however, is not still not back on the pitch, due to concussion sustained against Nottingham Forest

Mo Salah “is ready to start,” said Klopp in his pre-Sparta Prague press conference

Joe Gomez has been selected in the England squad for the upcoming international break, according to Sky Sports

From the press conference

When asked if Michael Edwards had tried to persuade Klopp to stay at Anfield, the boss replied: “No, because – and it’s important for the job – he’s not dumb” – enough said

Klopp hailed Virgil van Dijk, declaring his captain “back to his best” – his quality was never in doubt

The German also praised Gomez and his versatility, saying: “He’s in exceptional shape and long may it continue” – indeed, Jurgen

Szoboszlai spoke too…

As is the case before European matches, one of the players also faced the press. This week it was Dominik Szoboszlai, who recounted what it was like to play against Wataru Endo in the Bundesliga.

Watch above to find out what he said!

Match of the night

Match of the night is a toss up between the two Champions League fixtures, Atletico Madrid vs. Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund vs. PSV Eindhoven.

Both games, that kick off at 8pm (GMT) are in the balance ahead of the second legs. You can watch them on TNT Sports.