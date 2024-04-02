Jurgen Klopp could see two players return but another rested due to a knock as Liverpool host Sheffield United on Thursday, after an update from the manager.

The Reds take on Sheffield United at Anfield four days after the 2-1 victory over Brighton and three days before a trip to Man United.

It comes with eight games to play in the next 24 days, but fortunately for Liverpool, the injury situation is largely easing.

Klopp has a minor concern ahead of Thursday night, however, with Wataru Endo suffering a knock at the weekend.

“Wataru, eh? What a player, what a guy. Has a little bit [of pain], he got a knock in the last game,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

“So we have to see what we can do with him for tomorrow.”

He added: “A natural defensive-minded midfielder is super-helpful obviously, and he’s doing that extremely well.

“But in possession he’s doing really well too, partners with pretty much everybody, with Macca or with Dom, or with Harvey or Curtis, so that all worked out really well.

“So, super-important. Like they all are.”

If Endo is absent – in which case, it would likely be more a case of resting the 31-year-old – he could be replaced at the base of midfield by Alexis Mac Allister or Joe Gomez.

Klopp revealed that Curtis Jones is back “in contention,” but would not be considered to start.

Gomez started at left-back in the win over Brighton, but his place could now be taken by the returning Andy Robertson.

“Yes,” Klopp said when asked if Robertson was back. “And very important, by the way!”

Kostas Tsimikas is another option at left-back, while Harvey Elliott, Ryan Gravenberch, James McConnell and Bobby Clark could all be considered in midfield.