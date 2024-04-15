Monday marked the 35th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, as we again remember those who lost their lives on a tragic afternoon back in 1989.

Hillsborough remembered

On this day 35 years ago, the most devastating occasion in Liverpool’s history took place – one that sent shockwaves around the world of football.

Overall, 97 supporters have lost their lives to the disaster – Andrew Devine added to the 96 after his sad passing in 2021 – and we remember each and every one of them today.

After years of being disgracefully blamed by the police and the media, a 2016 jury found that those fans were unlawfully killed, following incredible campaigning by the victims’ families.

Gone but never forgotten. Rest in peace the 97.

• READ: Hillsborough: The Truth – Facts about the disaster

5 things today: Hillsborough justice & Liverpool’s finishing

An incredible Liverpool fan is running 227 miles from Anfield to Grenfell Tower for charity and to raise awareness for a Hillsborough Law – what an amazing effort by Michael Parkin!

Liverpool’s finishing stats have shown how wasteful they have been in front of goal, following a dreadful week

Mikel Arteta has put pressure on Man City in the title race – the mind games are starting to go up a gear!

Latest Liverpool FC News

A number of clubs want to sign Caoimhin Kelleher this summer, including Nottingham Forest. It could be the right time for him to be a No. 1 elsewhere! (Mail)

Fabio Carvalho is also a wanted man, with several clubs eyeing a deal this summer, including interest in Italy – but could he play a role at Liverpool next season? (Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool are supposedly ‘interested’ in making former Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac their next boss – yeah, we’re not buying any of that! (Mail)

Liverpool ‘plan to make a move’ for Genk star Bilal El Khannouss – Tottenham are also providing competition, though! (Voetbal Krant)

Liverpool could apparently sign Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio for just £40 million this summer – his release clause is much bigger! (Football Insider)

Other chat from elsewhere

Man United are keen on signing Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres, beating Liverpool to his signature in the process (HITC)

United and Chelsea are in the mix to sign Napoli star Victor Osimhen – we could do without him going to either this summer! (Sport Witness)

Everton have lodged a formal appeal against their second points deduction for financial breaches – what a mess they are this season! (BBC Sport)

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Liverpool players, staff and officials were paying their respects at the Hillsborough Memorial at Anfield earlier today:

Earlier today, players, staff and officials laid wreaths at the Hillsborough Memorial at Anfield to pay their respects on the 35th anniversary of the tragedy. pic.twitter.com/pXSkQRvdtS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 15, 2024

Match of the night is Chelsea vs. Everton (8pm BST), in another big Premier League game for Sean Dyche’s side.

They are two points clear of relegation with a couple of games in hand, so victory at Stamford Bridge would feel significant.