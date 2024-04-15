Liverpool supporters’ frustration at missed chances was backed up by damning stats, as the Reds lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

On Sunday, Liverpool lost their second consecutive match at Anfield for the first time in front of fans since January 2017.

Crystal Palace are the only team to have beaten Jurgen Klopp‘s side at Anfield more than once in the Premier League – remarkable statistics that demonstrate what a fortress the ground has become.

With the Reds having already come from behind to win 27 points this season, there was an expectation that Liverpool could prevail again at Anfield, despite conceding first for the 21st time this campaign.

However, on this occasion no comeback materialised, and there was one overriding reason for this: poor finishing.

While Liverpool frustrated in their general play at times, they still created more than enough chances to score the two goals needed to turn the match around.

According to FotMob, Liverpool missed all four of their big chances against Crystal Palace, and just six of their 21 shots were fired on target.

With an xG figure of 2.81 on Sunday, 2.6 vs. Atalanta and 3.67 vs. Man United, it is clear that the chances are still there, but the attackers aren’t doing their job of putting the ball in the net.

Against Crystal Palace, none of Liverpool’s starting front three could claim to have played well.

In fact, Cody Gakpo, who has come in for criticism of late, has been more effective in the Reds’ last two outings.

Darwin Nunez has just one goal in his last six games and completed just 62 percent of his passes on Sunday.

The above graphic from the Anfield Index Under Pressure Podcast shows how Nunez has underperformed in front of goal this season.

Mo Salah has a better goalscoring record than Nunez but has been lacking in his all-round contribution since returning from injury, especially in the last week.

The Egyptian has managed just two successful dribbles in his last four starts.

Diaz has been influential of late, and was probably the best of the front three against Crystal Palace, but still didn’t particularly contribute in front of goal, creating zero chances per FotMob.

Of course, Liverpool’s problems weren’t just in attack. Opta report it is the Reds’ joint-longest run at home without a clean sheet in the Premier League (nine games).

9 – Liverpool have now conceded in each of their last nine Premier League games at Anfield; their joint-longest run at home without a clean sheet in the competition (also 9 in December 1996 and May 1999). Uphill. pic.twitter.com/xmJVYLw3af — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 14, 2024

While Liverpool missed plenty of chances against Crystal Palace, the opposition weren’t without their moments either. FotMob indicate Jean-Philippe Mateta missed two big chances.

At the start of the season, we were often saying that Liverpool had won without playing at their best.

That can only happen, though, when you’re clinical and tight defensively – something the Reds have missed in recent weeks.

