After Trent Alexander-Arnold, Stefan Bajcetic and Diogo Jota returned to the Liverpool squad to host Atalanta, Jurgen Klopp explained his team selection.

Klopp made six changes to his side from the 2-2 draw with Man United on Sunday, as Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo came into the side.

There was also good news with Alexander-Arnold, Bajcetic and Jota named on the bench for the Europa League quarter-final.

The trio have been sidelined for lengthy spells due to injury – Bajcetic’s last appearance was against Leicester in September – but were able to rebuild their fitness in training.

"Be yourself!" ? Jurgen Klopp tells @Becky_Ives_ his final messages to his squad looking ahead to Atalanta game… #UEL pic.twitter.com/q2fQ1lCrwQ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 11, 2024

Speaking to TNT Sports ahead of kickoff at Anfield, Klopp suggested that their minutes will be limited on Thursday night.

“I’m happy with the lineup, but very happy as well with the options from the bench,” he explained.

“Obviously Trent and Diogo, and Stefan especially, are not ready to come on at half-time or whatever.

“But they are with us because of the European rules [with 12 substitutes], we can involve a few players more so we took them all, that’s nice.

“Super important that we have them all back, and now let’s see when we can use them.”

Alexander-Arnold has not played since the 3-1 win over Burnley on February 10 after aggravating a knee injury, while Jota’s absence stretches back to the 4-1 victory at Brentford a week later.

Alisson was also back involved in full training earlier in the week, but was not part of the squad vs. Atalanta.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez

Substitutes: Adrian, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Bradley, Bajcetic, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Clark, Diaz, Jota, Salah