★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, April 11, 2024: Liverpool players form a pre-match huddle before the UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final 1st Leg match between Liverpool FC and BC Atalanta at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Atalanta – Follow the Europa League quarter-final here!

Liverpool host Atalanta as they look to build a lead in their Europa League quarter-final first leg. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Halil Umut Meler.

Tonight’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Robertson, Bradley, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Clark, Bajcetic, Diaz, Salah, Jota

Atalanta: Musso, Zappacosta, Hien, Gjimshiti, De Roon, Ruggeri, Pasalic, Ederson, Koopmeiners, De Ketelaere, Scamacca

Subs: Carnesecchi, Rossi, Toloi, Holm, Bakker, Hateboer, Bonfanti, Adopo, Toure, Lookman, Miranchuk

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024