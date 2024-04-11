Liverpool host Atalanta as they look to build a lead in their Europa League quarter-final first leg. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Halil Umut Meler.
Teams
Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez
Subs: Adrian, Robertson, Bradley, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Clark, Bajcetic, Diaz, Salah, Jota
Atalanta: Musso, Zappacosta, Hien, Gjimshiti, De Roon, Ruggeri, Pasalic, Ederson, Koopmeiners, De Ketelaere, Scamacca
Subs: Carnesecchi, Rossi, Toloi, Holm, Bakker, Hateboer, Bonfanti, Adopo, Toure, Lookman, Miranchuk
