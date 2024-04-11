Jurgen Klopp has rotated his squad for the visit of Atalanta in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, but it is still a strong starting lineup at Anfield.

The Reds can take a major advantage into their second-leg trip to Bergamo, as they play host in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.

In his pre-match press conference, Klopp lauded the “perfect timing” of key names returning, which could be a big boost in the weeks to come.

Caoimhin Kelleher starts again despite Alisson‘s return to full training, however, with the Brazilian likely to be treated with caution.

Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas make up the back four.

Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones start in midfield, the latter doing so for the first time since February 17.

And there is a shift in attack as Harvey Elliott is rewarded with a start, joining Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez.

That means, with six changes to the side that started vs. Man United, there is a stacked bench for Klopp to call upon if needed.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez

Substitutes: Adrian, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Bradley, Bajcetic, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Clark, Diaz, Jota, Salah

Atalanta: Musso; Zappacosta, Hien, Gjimshiti, Ederson; De Roon, Ruggeri, Pasalic; Koopmeiners; De Ketelaere, Scamacca

Substitutes: Carnesecchi, Rossi, Toloi, Holm, Bakker, Hateboer, Bonfanti, Adopo, Toure, Lookman, Miranchuk