Jurgen Klopp has backed Liverpool supporters in their protest against rising ticket prices and is confident that “they will find a solution.”

The club announced late last week that the price of tickets will go up by 2 percent for the 2024/25 season, citing rising operating costs at Anfield as the reason.

In response, fan group Spion Kop 1906 confirmed their intention to withdraw the iconic flags that decorate the Kop on matchday for Thursday’s Europa League clash with Atalanta.

Asked about the dispute, Klopp revealed his sympathies for the supporters’ position, expressing hope that a resolution can be reached.

He said: “That the flags are not there [is not a concern], as long as the people are there it is all good. But I understand the concerns and the discussions definitely.

“It is just a tricky one from my point of view. I didn’t even know until the press conference. The opinion is clear we want to have the people in the stadium and make it available for everybody.

“We are a self-sustaining club, as long as I am here I can tell everyone that every pound we earn went directly back into football.

“It is not wasted for something, there are a lot of good things that the club is doing like work for the community, but I understand 100 percent where the supporters are coming from.

We are disappointed in the Football Club’s decision towards ticket prices for 24/25. In response, there will be no flags on The Kop for Thursday night’s game. Unlike the Club’s own approach, this has been agreed in consultation with other fan groups — Spion Kop 1906 (@SpionKop1906) April 10, 2024

“I am pretty sure they will find a solution in these situations. It starts with maybe a protest and then there follows discussions and that is good.

“What we should make sure of is that nothing gets between us and the supporters.

“Discuss it, you are not happy with it, talk about it 100 percent, but nothing should happen between the two big whistles. We just have to be Liverpool and that is what I am asking for.

“It would be worse if the flags were in the stand and no one else. That was once the case, we have had that, and we don’t want that again.

“This way is ok, they will find a solution I am sure.”