The Kop will be stripped of its banners and flags against Atalanta on Thursday evening as supporters unite against the club’s decision to increase ticket prices.

Liverpool announced last week that ticket prices will rise by two percent for the 2024/25 season, spinning the news as having “the lowest ticket price rise so far across the Premier League.”

And while that two percent may appear minimal, it means everything to fans during an ongoing cost of living crisis, all the while it is something the club could live without.

The increase triggered backlash from many fans and those who sit on the official supporters board, with a united statement condemning a decision that was made without “meaningful consultation.”

In response, Liverpool supporters’ group Spion Kop 1906, responsible for the displays we see on the Kop, have announced there will be no flags against Atalanta on Thursday.

We are disappointed in the Football Club's decision towards ticket prices for 24/25. In response, there will be no flags on The Kop for Thursday night's game. Unlike the Club's own approach, this has been agreed in consultation with other fan groups — Spion Kop 1906 (@SpionKop1906) April 10, 2024

On X, they wrote: “We are disappointed in the Football Club’s decision towards ticket prices for 24/25. In response, there will be no flags on The Kop for Thursday night’s game.

“Unlike the Club’s own approach, this has been agreed in consultation with other fan groups.”

It is a decision that has so far received mixed views in regards to the timing when the team on the pitch are pushing for two pieces of silverware, but, equally, nothing ever changes without a stand.

The intention is to also withhold a display against Crystal Palace on Sunday, but tributes to Hillsborough will be the exception with this the closest home game to the anniversary.

Supporter groups are still hoping the club will reach out to them before the weekend’s league match, with Spion Kop 1906 adding:

“There is still a chance for the Club to hold some positive dialogue with the Supporters Board in time for Saturday’s (editor note: Sunday’s) meeting. Until then the supporters have one message:

“NO TO TICKET PRICE INCREASES.”