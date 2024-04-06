★ PREMIUM
Liverpool fans divided over Anfield ticket price rise – “trashes” bond with club

After Liverpool announced a two percent rise in ticket prices next season, supporters union Spirit of Shankly has issued a strongly-worded response saying it “trashes” the idea of a bond between club and fans.

Liverpool’s announcement that ticket prices will be rising a further two percent for members and season ticket holders has triggered a backlash from many fans, including those on the official supporters board.

A damning statement from SOS, Spion Kop 1906 and Kop Outs, all with representatives on the supporters board, read:

“They didn’t have to do this.

“There was no meaningful consultation with Spirit of Shankly, or the Supporters Board over this decision, instead following a presentation highlighting the planned rises, we and the majority of the SB strongly opposed the move. But LFC’s decision was made and we were told it would not be changed.

“The news of the price rise was released without properly informing us or the Supporters Board, which undermines the entire set-up. We had been told the announcement would be next week.

“In the past, John Henry and Tom Werner have spoken of the ‘unique and sacred’ bond between the club and its supporters – the way in which the club has conducted itself over this trashes that idea and damages the relationship and confidence in it.”

Full statement here.

The Reds’ price rise may be the lowest in the Premier League, but it still comes as a kick in the teeth for many fans who know the extra revenue means little to the club as a whole.

There have also been questions raised over the status of the “new young adult section,” something the club said would accompany the opening of the redeveloped Anfield Road End.

SOS said: “In a recent survey 92% of our members said we should be campaigning for a reduction in ticket prices.”

Not all supporters agree with that, though, with some saying the increase of less than a pound per match shouldn’t be a problem.

