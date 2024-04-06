After Liverpool announced a two percent rise in ticket prices next season, supporters union Spirit of Shankly has issued a strongly-worded response saying it “trashes” the idea of a bond between club and fans.

Liverpool’s announcement that ticket prices will be rising a further two percent for members and season ticket holders has triggered a backlash from many fans, including those on the official supporters board.

A damning statement from SOS, Spion Kop 1906 and Kop Outs, all with representatives on the supporters board, read:

“They didn’t have to do this. “There was no meaningful consultation with Spirit of Shankly, or the Supporters Board over this decision, instead following a presentation highlighting the planned rises, we and the majority of the SB strongly opposed the move. But LFC’s decision was made and we were told it would not be changed. “The news of the price rise was released without properly informing us or the Supporters Board, which undermines the entire set-up. We had been told the announcement would be next week. “In the past, John Henry and Tom Werner have spoken of the ‘unique and sacred’ bond between the club and its supporters – the way in which the club has conducted itself over this trashes that idea and damages the relationship and confidence in it.” Full statement here.

The Reds’ price rise may be the lowest in the Premier League, but it still comes as a kick in the teeth for many fans who know the extra revenue means little to the club as a whole.

There’s been no meaningful consultation with supporters over this & it was totally opposed by SOS & the majority on the Supporters Board @SpionKop1906 – it doesn’t reflect the discussions we had when they informed us of their plans. We are incredibly disappointed with @LFC https://t.co/M9xqxq2kaG — Spirit of Shankly (@spiritofshankly) April 5, 2024

At a time of record revenues, LFC want an extra £1m from their loyal supporters. An amount that means little to the club but might mean everything to a supporter. https://t.co/Zg5uAFJ1zw — Spion Kop 1906 (@SpionKop1906) April 5, 2024

Ask them to get involved with something meaningful and they go quiet, 2% ticket price increase (which I well below inflation & fair) and they’re up in arms. Club should be commended for such little increase. Mental! https://t.co/COeNf0fam2 — Lee Love (@KOPITE_LFC1) April 5, 2024

The thing with ticket price rises is that the amount is generally never worth the hassle in terms of the bad PR, but this is a unique one given there's an extra guaranteed European game. From here we need to be focusing on making £57 tickets for that £45 and £45 tickets £37 etc. — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) April 5, 2024

Could almost begin to understand the 2% rise if half of that new stand wasn’t extortionately priced hospitality seating — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) April 5, 2024

What Liverpool get from this is negligible compared to what the increase means for fans. Can never understand moves like this, a big opportunity to be a positive outlier and they pass it up. https://t.co/0z8oZ4reC1 — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) April 5, 2024

Completely different issues which also need addressing in their own right. Football is unique, you can change supermarket or providers but you can’t change football clubs. People have a right to feel aggrieved over needless changes by clubs that claim to need their fans so much — Jack (@jfg96_) April 5, 2024

There is no reason for a business with revenue streams as diverse as that of Liverpool Football Club to incrementally increase the price of season tickets, other than that they think they can get away with it. — Dan Sandison (@Dan_Sandison23) April 5, 2024

Don’t think it’s about profit at all… it’s about gentrification of the support. ‘Match day experience’ supporters coming and spending a fortune in the ground. — NickyWeaverSZN (@Frthy83) April 6, 2024

There have also been questions raised over the status of the “new young adult section,” something the club said would accompany the opening of the redeveloped Anfield Road End.

When will you be raising this up with the club? the boys pen that was promised. https://t.co/aDKFDMEiZV pic.twitter.com/D0Zz2GnHi5 — 205 – The School Of Science Is On Its Way BACK (@block205mob) April 5, 2024

SOS said: “In a recent survey 92% of our members said we should be campaigning for a reduction in ticket prices.”

Not all supporters agree with that, though, with some saying the increase of less than a pound per match shouldn’t be a problem.

Surely a 2% increase is fair. The club is a business at the end of the day and cost needs to be covered and profits maintained. Only way the club stays in a healthy position — Josh Middleton (@jmiddo97) April 5, 2024

If you find £1 per match is difficult, perhaps people should reassess their financial position to determine whether going to every match is actually feasible in the first place — Jonathan Seagullis (@Beaker64625289) April 5, 2024

2% is the lowest increase and well below inflation. surely this should be commended vs. slated. especially given the level of product they’re putting out whilst opening a brand new stand. — isrightlad (@isrightlad38585) April 5, 2024

https://t.co/pMEBgPs8Ut over that time, cumulative RPI is 71.2% so Kop and Sir Kenny season tickets are 40% (fourty) cheaper in real terms than 14 years ago.

If STH prices had gone up in line with inflation they would be:

Kop £1259

Sir Kenny £1471 — Conor Bradley Fan Account (@DanKennett) April 5, 2024