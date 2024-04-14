★ PREMIUM
“Just our luck” – Liverpool fans rue dropped points as Arsenal LOSE

Arsenal joined Liverpool in dropping vital points in the Premier League title race on Sunday, with Man City going clear at the top with six games to play.

Kicking off soon after the Reds’ 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Anfield, Arsenal went on to suffer a late 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa.

Goals from Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins saw Villa solidify their place in fourth, while Man City stayed clear at the top of the table after a 5-1 thrashing of Luton on Saturday.

It seems a predictable turn of events, with Pep Guardiola’s side taking the advantage with the final month of the campaign ahead.

Had Liverpool been able to beat mid-table Palace, they would have returned to the Premier League‘s summit knowing they play next before either of their title rivals.

Now, fans are just left hoping for Man City to slip up further down the line – though few appear optimistic given the Reds’ current form.

“A massive missed opportunity”

There’s still some optimism

It is typical that just as Liverpool slip up, so do their title rivals; the assertion that it is a “massive missed opportunity” cannot be more accurate.

Given the Reds should have scored multiple times against Crystal Palace only makes matters worse, with Jurgen Klopp‘s forward losing their clinical edge at the worst possible time.

Man City face Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Wolves, Fulham, Tottenham and West Ham in their final six league games – and now we can only hope they drop points against at least one.

That would, of course, still require Liverpool to be perfect in their remaining clashes with Fulham, Everton, West Ham, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Wolves

