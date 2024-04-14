Arsenal joined Liverpool in dropping vital points in the Premier League title race on Sunday, with Man City going clear at the top with six games to play.

Kicking off soon after the Reds’ 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Anfield, Arsenal went on to suffer a late 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa.

Goals from Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins saw Villa solidify their place in fourth, while Man City stayed clear at the top of the table after a 5-1 thrashing of Luton on Saturday.

It seems a predictable turn of events, with Pep Guardiola’s side taking the advantage with the final month of the campaign ahead.

Had Liverpool been able to beat mid-table Palace, they would have returned to the Premier League‘s summit knowing they play next before either of their title rivals.

Now, fans are just left hoping for Man City to slip up further down the line – though few appear optimistic given the Reds’ current form.

“A massive missed opportunity”

Of course Arsenal bottle it the same day as us… at home against Palace in a title run and we perform like that. Fucking hell I feel even worse now. Absolute bunch of twats. — Scott (@RedsOrDead) April 14, 2024

Of course Arsenal had to drop points at the same day we drop points. Of course they do. Just our luck. We should be top of the league if our forwards knew how to score and now City are ahead with 6 games to go. Pain. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) April 14, 2024

Aston Villa winning 2-0 really hurts if we could have won today — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) April 14, 2024

Liverpool will be kicking themselves after this Arsenal result and probably missing ? — Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) April 14, 2024

Difficult to know how to feel about this result. On the one hand, it means we’re still bang in it. On the other, feels like a massive missed opportunity. — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) April 14, 2024

The kind of football day that acts as a brutal reminder that cheats invariably prosper eventually. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) April 14, 2024

When the Premier League lets you break 115 financial fair play rules, winning the title every year becomes inevitable. — Lfc Kev (@Kev1Lfc) April 14, 2024

There’s still some optimism

Would we rather be on 74 today? Of course. But if this makes you abandon all hope then life must come at you pretty hard. The hope is part of the game! pic.twitter.com/iBK9QIW5Ql — Erin Mc Asterisk (@ErinNYC75) April 14, 2024

Neither of today’s results in the title race are actually a massive surprise. And that’s why City are, and always were, favourites for this title. However, there remains hope for both us and Arsenal. — Rohan Kallicharan (@ro_jito) April 14, 2024

We've gained +1 on the goal difference with Arsenal today.#LFC pic.twitter.com/mFDFC3RWDq — LFC Photo (@LFCphoto) April 14, 2024

I’M ALL OVER THE PLACE EMOTIONALLY HERE! @LFC pic.twitter.com/92Gb58P7PJ — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) April 14, 2024

Oh so it's waiting for City to lose again is it? No question about it I'm ready to get hurt again — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) April 14, 2024

It is typical that just as Liverpool slip up, so do their title rivals; the assertion that it is a “massive missed opportunity” cannot be more accurate.

Given the Reds should have scored multiple times against Crystal Palace only makes matters worse, with Jurgen Klopp‘s forward losing their clinical edge at the worst possible time.

Man City face Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Wolves, Fulham, Tottenham and West Ham in their final six league games – and now we can only hope they drop points against at least one.

That would, of course, still require Liverpool to be perfect in their remaining clashes with Fulham, Everton, West Ham, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Wolves…