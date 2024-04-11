Liverpool 0-3 Atalanta: Player Ratings

It was one of Liverpool’s worse performances in recent years as they failed to deal with an Atalanta side that posed problems throughout.

Liverpool 0-3 Atalanta

Europa League Quarter Final First Leg, Anfield

April 11, 2024

Goals: Scamacca 38′ 60′, Pasalic 83′

Caoimhin Kelleher 6

Showed some great positioning early on, saving from close range from Mario Pasalic. The Corkman reacted well and did enough for the shot to hit him and go behind.

Was disappointed to conceded the goal from Gianluca Scamacca as it sneaked under him as he dove to his left. Sticking out a foot might have been the better option.

Good save from Teun Koopmeiners later on, and did well to save a few other chances, but like the rest of the players, will wish this game hadn’t happened!

No clean sheet in eight consecutive games now.

Joe Gomez- 4

There have been regular shouts of “shoot” anytime Gomez gets the ball this season, but at one point later in this game they might have been shouting “don’t shoot”.

The right-back sent a couple of shots well off-target when he might have been better passing and keeping the pressure on.

As for the defensive side, much of what follows for Konate and Van Dijk applies to Gomez, too.

Ibrahima Konate – 4

Liverpool looked dangerous in attack whenever he stepped forward and some of his one-on-one defending was recognisably Ibou.

But his positioning, like that of much of the backline, was lacking.

Virgil van Dijk – 4

Strong defensive organisation wasn’t a feature of this game for Liverpool. Van Dijk is praised when this aspect of the game goes well, so has to be criticised in some way when it goes as badly as this.

He still had some good individual defensive moments, but the unit was a shambles.

It wasn’t a lucky, smash and grab win for Atalanta, it was one in which they were able to bypass Liverpool’s defence and create a total of seven big chances.

One of the poorest displays you’ll see from a Liverpool defence.

Kostas Tsimikas – 3

A rough 45 minutes for the left back who was caught upfield making a mistimed challenge ahead of the goal.

Has only started a few games in 2024 and it told.

Had no chance to make up for his first-half showing as he was replaced by Robertson at halftime as part of a triple change.

Wataru Endo – 4

Part of a defensive unit that was regularly exposed. Couldn’t get his foot in in the usual manner as Atalanta’s play was pretty quick when they won the ball.

Not as good as he has been in possession either. As was the case with several of the players who started, it wasn’t his night.

Made an error in midfield that lead to an Atalanta chance and was replaced by Jota minutes later.

Curtis Jones – 5

Created Liverpool’s best chance when he sent Nunez through on goal in the first half.

Was perhaps unlucky to be subbed at halftime as he looked like his ball-carrying ability might have been useful against this man-marking system, had they been able to work something out at halftime.

Alexis Mac Allister – 5

As with Jones, he was aggressively man-marked most of the time, and had one of his quieter games as a result of this.

Most of his passing was tidy enough but his usual creativity was stifled, perhaps best shown by an intercepted through-pass to Salah in the second half.

Harvey Elliott – 6 – Man of the Match

One of the brighter players in the first half, setting up Mac Allister for a chance early on.

Hit the bar and then the post with a shot of his own that somehow didn’t find the net.

It was he who lost the ball in the build-up to an early chance for Pasalic, but looked like he was fouled.

Unlucky to be subbed at halftime, and probably gets MOTM by default due to not having been present for an arguably even worse second half for the team.

Darwin Nunez – 3

Should have had a goal in the first half when he way played in by Jones. Made a has of the shot putting it wel wide from close range.

When in a good position on a separate occasion he too the ball to wide and his left-footed effort was easily saved.

Scooped one over the bar after some good play from Gakpo in the second half, and was subbed shortly after.

Cody Gakpo – 6

Some potentially great play from some good positions, but it remained potential not realised due to the occasional poor touch or wrong pass choice, especially in the first half.

He was better in the second, setting up Nunez for a good chance, but faded after that.

Of the players that played the majority of the game, he was the least bad of a bad bunch

Substitutes

Andy Robertson (on for Tsimikas 46‘) – 6 – Was more assured than the man he replaced but no more effective.

Dominik Szoboszlai (on for Jones, 46‘) – 4 – Couldn’t get anything going and was part of a trio of halftime subs that didn’t improve things, and may have even seen the Liverpool performance decline.

Mohamed Salah (on for Elliott, 46‘) – 4 – Had a few, fleeting opportunities to make things happen, but couldn’t provide a much-needed moment of star quality.

Luis Diaz (on for Nunez, 60‘) – 4 – There were promising signs, followed by too many touches. Set himself up for a great chance to shoot late on but took another touch instead.

Diogo Jota (on for Endo, 76‘) – 6 – A difficult game for him to make his return. His header from close range late on, steered wide, summed up Liverpool’s attack. Showed some impetus, which others lacked.

Subs lucky enough not to be used: Adrian, Gravenberch, Clark, Bajcetic, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Bradley.

Jurgen Klopp – 5

After a display of disorganised defending and a misfiring attack throughout, some of the blame has to lie with the manager as well as with the poor performances of the players.

Atalanta man-marked aggressively in certain situations, and Liverpool didn’t react or respond well enough to counter it.

They couldn’t even do it after a halftime team-talk and making three subs ahead of the second period.

It maybe being some motivation for the rest of the season is perhaps the only positive to be taken from this.

Where is the intensity?