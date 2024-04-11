★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, April 11, 2024: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher looks dejected as Atalanta score the third goal during the UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final 1st Leg match between Liverpool FC and BC Atalanta at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Lost for words” – Fans furious as Liverpool produce “worst game of the season”

Liverpool fell to a woeful 3-0 defeat at home to Atalanta on Thursday evening, with supporters lambasting the poorest performance of the season.

The Reds hosted the Serie A side in the Europa League quarter-final first leg, with Jurgen Klopp making six changes.

It led to an awful first-half performance, who trailed at half-time to a Gianluca Scamacca goal, and the striker doubled the advantage after the break.

Mario Pasalic then made it 3-0 late in the evening, completing one of the most disappointing nights of the entire Klopp era.

These Liverpool fans reacted to a terrible display on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comment section, with much concern.

“Abysmal from every single player.”

Lee Reynolds on Facebook

“That is the worst performance I can remember. So many terrible individual performances.”

Plissken in This Is Anfield’s comments

“Lost for words.”

Neil Wilcock on Facebook.

“Absolutely Woeful, Dreadful Night. Worst game of the season.”

Aswce10 in This Is Anfield’s comments.

It is hard to put into words just how bad this was from Liverpool, with Klopp, the players and the supporters all horribly flat.

The concern is that the Reds’ season is starting to peter out, having battled so impressively, with errors creeping in from individuals and others struggling for form.

All hope is not lost in 2023/24, of course, and a rousing response against Crystal Palace on Sunday would ease the worries, but Europa League glory now feels a long way off.

This wasn’t part of the script and Liverpool only have themselves to blame.

