Liverpool fell to a woeful 3-0 defeat at home to Atalanta on Thursday evening, with supporters lambasting the poorest performance of the season.

The Reds hosted the Serie A side in the Europa League quarter-final first leg, with Jurgen Klopp making six changes.

It led to an awful first-half performance, who trailed at half-time to a Gianluca Scamacca goal, and the striker doubled the advantage after the break.

Mario Pasalic then made it 3-0 late in the evening, completing one of the most disappointing nights of the entire Klopp era.

These Liverpool fans reacted to a terrible display on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comment section, with much concern.

Don't think you can stress just how bad that was. We lost 3-0 at Anfield and were genuinely fortunate that it wasn't more. I still had confidence we could win the league even after the United result, but not when we play like that. Arrogance and an embarrassing way to go out. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) April 11, 2024

Strange performance from #LFC tonight. Slow and laboured, horribly open at the back at times and no real cohesion/composure in the final 20 mins when chasing it. Huge shock to lose by that scoreline. — Gregg Evans (@greggevans40) April 11, 2024

In the circumstances, that’s one of the worst results under Klopp’s tenure. Genuinely shocked. — Danny (@dlmjnk) April 11, 2024

Can't really put into words how bad that was. We've seen time and again that English favourites have taken their eye off the ball in the Europa League, and that's an extreme example. The nerves around the Palace game will go up a level now. — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) April 11, 2024

“Abysmal from every single player.” – Lee Reynolds on Facebook

“That is the worst performance I can remember. So many terrible individual performances.” – Plissken in This Is Anfield’s comments

One of the worst performances of the entire Klopp era, without question. No redeeming features whatsoever. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) April 11, 2024

Got to be one of the worst decision making performances of the season. Klopp had to make changes but it turns out a weakened side can’t beat a decent Serie A team. Fourth time LFC have lost a Euro first leg at Anfield. They’ve never gone through before. Up the Reds. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) April 11, 2024

Quite possibly, I say possibly, Klopp's most humiliating loss at Anfield with the squad that was available today. — GaGs (@GagsTandon) April 11, 2024

No complaints, better team won but let's not pretend they're elite either btw which is even more damning. Lost 10 of their 30 league games and 2 defeats on the spin coming into this one. Need to see far more from pretty much everyone. — Ian Ryan (@Ian1892T) April 11, 2024

“Lost for words.” – Neil Wilcock on Facebook.

“Absolutely Woeful, Dreadful Night. Worst game of the season.” – Aswce10 in This Is Anfield’s comments.

The issue with it being the business end of the season is that it’s when you should be peaking and right now Liverpool look like doing the complete opposite. No response on Sunday and I’m dreading what might happen. That was a shambolic performance from a team that look shot. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) April 11, 2024

Showed them 0 respect and got pumped for it. Deserved nothing. Heads up, go again Sunday and make sure Palace bare the brunt of the frustration — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) April 11, 2024

An embarrassing performance. Atalanta should have won that 5-0. Gasperini has absolutely schooled Klopp tonight. An average team, in poor form, coming to Anfield and absolutely pissing all over us. — Nostalgia Merchant (@HendrickD82) April 11, 2024

Don't think I've ever said this before about Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool before but there was a strong whiff of complacency about tonight from the manager's selection to the players' performances. Atalanta just bullied them all across the park for 90 minutes and deserved their win. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) April 11, 2024

It is hard to put into words just how bad this was from Liverpool, with Klopp, the players and the supporters all horribly flat.

The concern is that the Reds’ season is starting to peter out, having battled so impressively, with errors creeping in from individuals and others struggling for form.

All hope is not lost in 2023/24, of course, and a rousing response against Crystal Palace on Sunday would ease the worries, but Europa League glory now feels a long way off.

This wasn’t part of the script and Liverpool only have themselves to blame.