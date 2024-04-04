Alexis Mac Allister continued his sensational run of form with a brilliant strike, as Liverpool made themselves work for a 3-1 victory over Sheffield United.

Liverpool 3-1 Sheffield United

Premier League (30), Anfield

April 4, 2024

Goals

Nunez 17′ (assist – none)

Bradley OG 58′

Mac Allister 76′ (assist – Diaz)

Gakpo 90′ (assist – Robertson)

After their early setback against Brighton, Liverpool almost went behind again within 32 seconds, with Caoimhin Kelleher required to keep out Man City loanee James McAtee at the far post.

The Reds quickly found their feet, though, with balls out wide their main outlet early on, while Mo Salah almost grabbed an opener with an attempted chip over Ivo Grbic.

It soon became clear why Sheffield United have so often struggled, and an error from Grbic, kicking a clearance straight into a pressing Darwin Nunez with the rebound going straight in for 1-0, summed it up.

By the same token, Liverpool showed why they are increasingly seen as favourites for the title, with a series of chances that should really have seen them extend their lead.

The hosts ended the half having seen 83 percent of possession, but with the scoreline yet to reflect that against a side who had conceded 77 goals in their previous 29 games in the league.

Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Sheffield United

Liverpool’s lack of cutting edge saw Sheffield United emerge the better side at the start of the second half, and it wasn’t long before Jurgen Klopp turned to his bench.

But before he could send Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott on, the visitors got their equaliser as Gustavo Hamer headed the ball down and in via Conor Bradley.

Going level with the worst team in the league gave Liverpool more of a sense of urgency, with Sheffield United reverting to backs-to-the-wall defending to snuff out promising chances.

The lead was regained through a stunning goal from a strong contender for player of the season, as Mac Allister raced onto a loose ball and fired an unstoppable strike into the top corner for 2-1.

There was time for another, too, with Cody Gakpo heading home Robertson’s brilliant cross from deep to ensure the three points and a return to the top.

TIA Man of the Match: Alexis Mac Allister

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez (Gakpo 73′); Mac Allister, Szoboszlai (Jones 73′), Gravenberch (Robertson 60′); Salah (Elliott 60′), Diaz, Nunez

Subs not used: Adrian, Quansah, Tsimikas, Clark, Danns

Sheffield United: Grbic; Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty; Arblaster, Bogle, Souza, Hamer (Osborn 62′), Robinson; McAtee (Osula 63′), Brereton Diaz (McBurnie 63′)

Subs not used: Foderingham, Curtis, Larouci, Norwood, Brooks, Slimane

Next match: Man United (A) – Premier League – Sunday, April 7, 3.30pm (BST)