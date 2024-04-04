Alexis Mac Allister inspired Liverpool to a win after making things much more difficult than they should have been, with a 3-1 victory over Sheffield United.

Liverpool 3-1 Sheffield United

Premier League (30), Anfield

April 4, 2024

Goals: Nunez 17′, Mac Allister 76′, Gakpo 90′; Bradley OG 58′

Talismanic Mac Allister to the rescue

With Wataru Endo injured, Alexis Mac Allister was back in the deep-lying midfield role for Liverpool.

It was initially disappointing to see him back there, as he’s played so well as one of the more advanced midfield pair – which has also shown Endo’s importance.

But though Mac Allister’s position reverted back to the No. 6, his influence on this team remains great.

When the ball fell to him on the edge of the area with the score at 1-1, you currently wouldn’t have wanted anyone else in that position, and he duly rifled it into the top corner.

He hit the bar with a brilliant free-kick shortly after. It was a talismanic performance that kept Liverpool top of the table.

Not much goal difference bonus

In the end, Liverpool were happy with the three points, but when looking forward to a game against the team at the bottom of the table they might also have had goal difference in mind.

Jurgen Klopp would not be so presumptuous to think this would have been an easy game, but getting a few goals on the board must have been in the players’ minds.

Of the three title contenders, Arsenal are the team with the advantage in terms of goal difference, currently on +48 while, perhaps surprisingly, Man City are only on +38.

This game took Liverpool up to +42. A few more would have been nice, but the important thing is getting the points, which wasn’t as easy as they might have hoped but, importantly, they just about managed.

Curtis cameo

Curtis Jones had been out for the best part of two months with an ankle injury, not that you could tell.

His contribution wasn’t as noticeable or as important as Mac Allister’s, and there was no assist to his name as was the case for fellow substitute Andy Robertson.

But Jones’ general play, his touch, awareness and the ease with which he slotted back into this team was one of the more encouraging signs for Klopp.

Starter Ryan Gravenberch didn’t quite get things going in midfield for himself or for the team, but Jones was able to provide some control as well as forward-thinking.

In just 20 minutes he attempted 31 passes, just two fewer than Gravenberch, and completed 94 percent of them.

He will be very useful from the bench against United. He might be even more useful in the starting XI.

Another Kelleher contribution

This game was Caoimhin Kelleher‘s 24th appearance for Liverpool this season, meaning he has now made as many as Alisson.

As per Liverpool stats guru Michael Reid, it is only the second time in the club’s history that two different goalkeepers have played this many times in a season, after 1988/89 (Grobbelaar 28, Hooper 25).

After tonight, Caoimhín Kelleher will have made as many appearances for Liverpool this season as Alisson (24). It's only the second time in #LFC's history that two different goalkeepers have played this many times in a season, after 1988-89 (Grobbelaar 28, Hooper 25). — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) April 4, 2024

The Corkman was called into action within the first minute to save from James McAtee at the far post.

Liverpool have had to come from behind to win on seven occasions in the Premier League this season, and this save was important in preventing another such scenario.

The important save at the start of the half was followed up by another one at the end of it, this time from Jayden Bogle.

There wasn’t much he could do about the goal, and otherwise he was arguably as important to the win as Mac Allister.

United again

Attention now turns to another big game against Man United on Sunday.

The FA Cup defeat is still very fresh in the memory, but this is another kind of must-win game.

There is still pressure on Erik ten Hag at United, and it goes without saying that Liverpool need another win to maintain their advantage in the title race.

Mohamed Salah exited this game against Sheffield United on the hour mark. Presumably it was a pre-planned sub as at that time Liverpool needed a goal.

It worked out well in the end, as did some minutes under the belt for Gravenberch and Jones.

A goal from Cody Gakpo was a nice bonus, and adds some more confidence to the forward ranks.