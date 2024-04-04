Jurgen Klopp gave a positive update on the fitness of Wataru Endo for Liverpool’s trip to Man United, along with good news after a scare for Ibrahima Konate.

Endo was absent as the Reds won 3-1 at home to Sheffield United on Thursday, after Klopp revealed the midfielder picked up a knock against Brighton.

His omission from the squad entirely may have caused concern, but speaking in his post-match press conference, the manager confirmed he is set to be available this weekend.

It comes as Liverpool prepare for a second trip to Old Trafford in less than a month.

“That’s my information,” Klopp said, when asked if he expects Endo to be available.

“We rested him today. We had the feeling there could have been a chance for tonight, but if we left him out there could be a big chance for Sunday.

“I hope that didn’t change.”

Meanwhile, Konate suffered a nasty blow to the knee during the second half against Sheffield United, requiring treatment before playing on.

The decision to keep the Frenchman on the pitch – and later sub off Joe Gomez instead – caused debate among sections of the support given his injury history.

But in an update on the squad as a whole, Klopp appeared to reveal that there was no issue for Konate.

“Nobody got injured as far as I know today,” he explained, “so recovery started already.

“We recover and go again.”

Sunday is likely to come too soon for Alisson (hamstring), Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee) and Diogo Jota (knee), but they should rejoin training next week.

The same can be said of Stefan Bajcetic, who will resume full training to leave only Thiago, Joel Matip and Ben Doak as long-term absentees.