Alexis Mac Allister paused his interview after Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Sheffield United to laud Cody Gakpo‘s role, after a difficult period for the Dutchman.

Gakpo has come in for intense scrutiny of late for his performances when brought in for Liverpool, most notably after the 4-3 loss to Man United.

As the Reds exited the FA Cup, Jamie Carragher vented his frustration at a player who he claimed “plays like the game is in slow motion.”

Whether that was valid is up for debate, but Gakpo was back on the scoresheet on Thursday as he headed in to make it 3-1 and guarantee victory over Sheffield United.

The squad are clearly aware of the criticism their No. 18 has faced, with Mac Allister taking the opportunity to praise his team-mate during their post-match interview with TNT Sports.

“Let me say something, I’m really happy for this guy,” he broke off after a question on revenge against Man United.

“He’s been working very, very hard and today he got his goal.

“I’m very glad because he’s one of these guys that works very hard, and he’s always positive and a good leader for the group.

“I’m very happy for him and for the team.”

It is heartwarming to see Mac Allister come out in defence of Gakpo, who despite the perceptions of his form has now netted 14 goals this season to draw level with Diogo Jota as Liverpool’s third-top goalscorer.

The headlines will go to the Argentine, though, for his stunning strike to make it 2-1 and effectively win the game.

Having scored a similar goal in the 4-3 win over Fulham in December, Mac Allister was asked which of the two he felt was best.

“I don’t know, we were discussing that, I think both of them were good,” the midfielder began.

Gakpo interrupted: “I think this one was best!”

“The most important thing is that it helped to win the game and that’s so important,” Mac Allister continued.

“Against Fulham, they told me I was lucky, so today I had to prove them wrong!”