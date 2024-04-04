Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League after beating Sheffield United… and their own poor first-half performance, eventually winning 3-1.

Liverpool 3-1 Sheffield United

Premier League (30), Anfield

April 4, 2024

Goals: Nunez 17′, Mac Allister 77′, Gakpo 90′; Bradley og 58′

Caoimhin Kelleher – 8 (out of 10)

Good job he was awake when the rest of the team weren’t, or we’d have been a goal down after 40 seconds. A fine save with his feet from close range.

He was out once to clear up well against a counter, twice saved low and well, after stretches of inactivity. Just looks so assured right now.

Absolutely nothing he could do about the equaliser, deflected past him from two yards away.

Conor Bradley – 7

Did well at times going forward but the final ball wasn’t there.

Scored the own goal but it wasn’t of his doing – a deflection off his heel from a downward header after sloppy play elsewhere on the pitch.

Looks somewhat tired of late.

Ibrahima Konate – 6

A few poor challenges and got tangled up in one moment which seemed to leave him injured. Thankfully he recovered to continue.

Has missed a few games recently and looks like he needed to shake the rust off – needs to be better at the weekend.

Virgil van Dijk – 7

Beat Brereton Diaz in a footrace early on and the striker didn’t try to go up against him a single time more for the rest of the game.

Had a powerful header tipped away and otherwise largely untroubled because the Blades avoided him at all costs.

Joe Gomez – 5

Very quick to recover the ball and take up good positions in build-up play, but equally quick to gift possession or hold up attacks by playing it behind a teammate.

A little too sloppy with the slow pace of the game. Two more shots, two more off-target shots.

Worst of all he was lax in stopping the man getting past him for the equaliser – a poor showing all around.

Alexis Mac Allister – 9 – Man of the Match

Back to his deeper role as a No.6 and was one of the few to keep his level of performance up, especially in the first half when he was fizzing passes, winning possession and chasing back, sometimes alone.

But he saved his biggest impact for the second half and once back into the No8 role, running onto a loose clearance and giving it full missile, right into the top corner.

Astonishing strike, astonishing player.

Ryan Gravenberch – 5

Another game of nothing very much from the Dutch midfielder. His first start back after injury, which is a slightly mitigating factor, but the sense was that he was extremely comfortable with our slow tempo first half and did nothing to raise it.

Not a surprise when he was subbed off, for form as much as fitness reasons.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7

A classic “started brightly but faded” type of performance. A few nice passes and lots of energy to move around the final third, but ultimately couldn’t find the cutting edge we needed.

If we could get both him and Mac Allister on top form at the same time, it would be quite something. Hasn’t happened yet.

Mohamed Salah – 6

A few dangerous moments early on, curling one wide and firing another at the ‘keeper.

But not really a game that his pace could impact in, given the visitors’ approach of six in defence and about another dozen just ahead of them. Subbed early in the second half.

Darwin Nunez – 7

Stats for the end of the season will now include goals via his left boot, right boot, headers and arse cheeks. Tremendous tenacity and accuracy to backside in a goalkeeper clearance.

Not too much in the way of actual open play chances, but kept working throughout, teed up a few openings for others and enjoyed a mad celebration when Alexis scored.

Luis Diaz – 7

Non-stop energy and effort and to be fair he deserved more than he got – a few “almost” chances were just nicked away from him by defenders and teammates alike.

Really good outlet as usual and plenty of occasions where his sheer force of will opened a way through the defence.

Substitutes

Andy Robertson (on for Gravenberch, 60′) – 7 – Missed a great chance at the far post but certainly raised the tempo.

Harvey Elliott (on for Salah, 60′) – 7 – Brought energy and plenty of decent deliveries from the right.

Curtis Jones (on for Gomez, 73′) – 7 – Great to have him back. Nice touches at times in the box.

Cody Gakpo (on for Szoboszlai, 73′) – 7 – Fired one over, had a few runs into the box and made the last one count to seal the points.

Subs not used: Adrian, Tsimikas, Quansah, Clark, Danns

Jurgen Klopp – 8

Hard to know what to think Klopp was imagining for most of that game – he named a strong team, but the performance was poor. He demanded more, but there was no reaction. It’s fair to think he was somewhat annoyed at the break, too, but not much difference was on show.

So, Klopp gets high marks for substitutions: bold, decisive and most importantly, early enough. Two soon after the break, then another two after it – and no messing about with who came off.

Three who departed of that quartet were comfortably the least effective players in red on the night, and that was important.

It remains to be seen whether any of those who impacted off the bench have earned a spot in the team for the weekend but tonight was about getting these three points, and the manager made it happen one way or another.