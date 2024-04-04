Jurgen Klopp acknowledged that “you have to change games from the bench when you need it,” and he did just that at Anfield having used four of his five available subs.

If you wanted a preview as to the excruciating nature of this run-in, the win over Sheffield United would be it – with the Reds doing their upmost to keep us on our toes.

Liverpool dominated but only had Darwin Nunez‘s goal to show for it before Conor Bradley‘s own goal, then came Alexis Mac Allister‘s rocket and the relief of Cody Gakpo‘s strike to make it 3-1.

But Klopp’s substitutions changed the game, first with Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott, a move that the manager explained was a “game-changer” as Liverpool “could use the wing.”

The introduction of Curtis Jones and Gakpo 13 minutes later proved just as decisive, giving Liverpool impetus, urgency and a better structure just as nerves were ramping up.

It can be easily argued that those substitutions should never have been needed, but fans were right to hail the game-changers that keep Liverpool top of the table:

Curtis Jones' existence back to being one of the primary reasons to get out of bed each morning. Gakpo and Robbo so good coming off the bench too. Could sense that Gakpo especially needed that. Now just don't do any of that other shite against United. I'm begging you. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) April 4, 2024

The four subs added a hunger and attacking desire that was not fully there prior. Although a lot of that was also due to us conceding a stupid goal after playing in 1st gear for 60 minutes so the whole team knew they had to push. — Red (@TaintlessRed) April 4, 2024

If you are looking for the moment Liverpool hauled themselves back off from the edge, look no further than the introduction of Andy Robertson. Don’t ever take for granted what a magnificent player he has been on the Klopp years. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) April 4, 2024

Once again this season the Liverpool subs make the difference, Klopp has utilised the 5 sub rule better than anyone. #LIVSHU — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 4, 2024

All of the substitutes were excellent, but what a player Robertson is. Completely changed the game by trying to do something positive every time he picked up the ball. Loads more great players back next week too. Great position to be in and lots to look forward to. — Daniel Austin (@_Dan_Austin) April 4, 2024

“Robbo and Elliot made big difference especially robbo with his energy that left flank. And macca what a player. Mr clutch, world class nuff said.” – disqus_CK8gOUKU7j in TIA comments.

“Robbo made the difference after Klopp corrected his mistake in starting Gomez against a low block side.” – justafan in TIA comments.

And what a big decision to take Salah off. Complete faith in others to get the win ????? — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) April 4, 2024

For such young players, Jones and Elliott brought a real sense of control to proceedings. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) April 4, 2024

Klopp’s subs seemed savage but have totally changed the game. Elite manager and another elite, adaptable performance. Fair play to SU for putting up a fight but the pipes always end up bursting eventually. LIBPOOL TOP OF THE LEAGUE AGAIN ??? — AGT (@alexgildeatrott) April 4, 2024

Curtis Jones on & Liverpool start sustaining pressure way better. He just has the intelligence & manipulation of the ball to make the best choice to keep the attack flowing into the right areas. Hopefully the fact he hasn’t been capped yet doesn’t go against him for the Euros. — Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) April 4, 2024

All four of Liverpool's subs improved the game today in their own way. Jones was smart, Gakpo much improved, Robertson great energy and impetus, and Elliott's was the cream of the lot. He's such a smart young player. — Colin Spreag (@ColinSpreag) April 4, 2024

That Klopp can call upon those kind of game changers from the bench will be key for what remains of this season, and let’s not forget there’s still a few players to come back from injury!

Up the never doing it the easy way Reds!