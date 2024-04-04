★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, April 4, 2024: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Fans hail Jurgen Klopp’s “savage” but “excellent” subs – Liverpool’s difference makers

Jurgen Klopp acknowledged that “you have to change games from the bench when you need it,” and he did just that at Anfield having used four of his five available subs.

If you wanted a preview as to the excruciating nature of this run-in, the win over Sheffield United would be it – with the Reds doing their upmost to keep us on our toes.

Liverpool dominated but only had Darwin Nunez‘s goal to show for it before Conor Bradley‘s own goal, then came Alexis Mac Allister‘s rocket and the relief of Cody Gakpo‘s strike to make it 3-1.

But Klopp’s substitutions changed the game, first with Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott, a move that the manager explained was a “game-changer” as Liverpool “could use the wing.”

The introduction of Curtis Jones and Gakpo 13 minutes later proved just as decisive, giving Liverpool impetus, urgency and a better structure just as nerves were ramping up.

It can be easily argued that those substitutions should never have been needed, but fans were right to hail the game-changers that keep Liverpool top of the table:

“Robbo and Elliot made big difference especially robbo with his energy that left flank. And macca what a player. Mr clutch, world class nuff said.” – disqus_CK8gOUKU7j in TIA comments.

“Robbo made the difference after Klopp corrected his mistake in starting Gomez against a low block side.” – justafan in TIA comments.

That Klopp can call upon those kind of game changers from the bench will be key for what remains of this season, and let’s not forget there’s still a few players to come back from injury!

Up the never doing it the easy way Reds!

Liverpool 3-1 Sheffield United

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, April 4, 2024: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

