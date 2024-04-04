★ PREMIUM
“Gerrard-esque,” “Struck gold” –  Liverpool fans can’t stop talking about Alexis Mac Allister!

Alexis Mac Allister was the name on everyone’s lips once again as Liverpool did it the hard way in their 3-1 victory over Sheffield United, even drawing comparisons to Steven Gerrard.

A midweek clash against bottom of the table Sheffield United was an opportunity to move back to the top and score goals.

After all, goal difference could prove key. But all of that means nothing without a victory, which the Reds did their best to throw away.

But when the going got tough, Mac Allister came to the fore in more ways than one, launching a rocket into the top corner to propel Liverpool to a late 3-1 victory.

That is four goals and three assists in his last seven outings, with the Argentine truly flourishing in matters that mean the most, and it has not gone unnoticed by fans…again!

And it has drawn comparisons to a former Liverpool captain…

“Thought MacAllister would be the discreet and efficient midfielder when he signed. The kind of player that enables others around him to shine. My god is he shining himself in this second part of the season!” – Adam in TIA comments.

“There’s a total eclipse in some parts of the USA next week.

“Meanwhile in world football, Mac Allister is totally eclipsing every other midfielder on the planet.” – Kloppleganger in TIA comments.

Liverpool never do it the easy way, and while it would be nice if Mac Allister didn’t need to drag his team back into it, that he did speaks volumes of his talent and character.

It’s no wonder Jurgen Klopp eulogised over his No. 10 just over 24 hours before this game, saying: “Just a great player, fantastic footballer, super important to us.”

Mac Allister has been immense and will continue to be as the Reds push in both the Premier League and Europa League.

Liverpool 3-1 Sheffield United

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, April 4, 2024: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

