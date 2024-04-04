Alexis Mac Allister was the name on everyone’s lips once again as Liverpool did it the hard way in their 3-1 victory over Sheffield United, even drawing comparisons to Steven Gerrard.

A midweek clash against bottom of the table Sheffield United was an opportunity to move back to the top and score goals.

After all, goal difference could prove key. But all of that means nothing without a victory, which the Reds did their best to throw away.

But when the going got tough, Mac Allister came to the fore in more ways than one, launching a rocket into the top corner to propel Liverpool to a late 3-1 victory.

That is four goals and three assists in his last seven outings, with the Argentine truly flourishing in matters that mean the most, and it has not gone unnoticed by fans…again!

And it has drawn comparisons to a former Liverpool captain…

Alexis Mac Allister, take a bow. Been absolutely immense for Liverpool of late, signing of the season without a doubt, and arguably player of the season too. Love him to bits. — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) April 4, 2024

Liverpool absolutely struck gold last summer. Central midfield last season a huge weakness, frequently overrun. Cash-in on Fabinho and Henderson, two players notably declining, and replacing them with Endo and MacAllister – de facto breaking even financially. Superb business. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) April 4, 2024

Before we signed Mac Allister, I asked a Brighton fan what Mac Allister’s best quality was, expecting them to rave about his technical ability or his work rate. The answer they gave me was surprisingly thoughtful. They said when the pressure gets tough, he truly blossoms. — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) April 4, 2024

Mac Allister’s last six games Forest: winning assist

Sparta: goal and assist

Man City: equalising pen

Man Utd: equaliser

Brighton: winning assist

Sheff Utd: winner? pic.twitter.com/TRDqQS8kkE — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) April 4, 2024

Alexis Mac Allister goal in all 3 angles. That’s the video. ??? pic.twitter.com/rn4GhHGS4d — Samuel (@SamueILFC) April 4, 2024

This Mac Allister season beats all of Alonso’s at Liverpool. The only one up for debate is his last before he moved to Madrid. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) April 4, 2024

Second half of the season Macca has been absolutely sensational. Our best player by a mile again tonight. Sensational Gerrard-esque goals, Messi-level assists, chasing back and winning the ball off people like Mascherano. He's doing everything. — Chris Smith (@ByChrisSmith) April 4, 2024

Macca shouted Gerrard when he hit that. 8 more fucking finals reds. — Ross Hanley (@Marco_Ross_10) April 4, 2024

Macca is literally our Gerrard. Look at that man!!! — Hemanth (@hemanth1117) April 4, 2024

“Thought MacAllister would be the discreet and efficient midfielder when he signed. The kind of player that enables others around him to shine. My god is he shining himself in this second part of the season!” – Adam in TIA comments.

“There’s a total eclipse in some parts of the USA next week. “Meanwhile in world football, Mac Allister is totally eclipsing every other midfielder on the planet.” – Kloppleganger in TIA comments.

Mac Allister isn’t just the signing of the season, he’s quickly becoming transformative on an Allison, Van Dijk and Salah level. Especially considering what happened last season. World class player, who deserves all the plaudits that are finally arriving. pic.twitter.com/kX5QGokJQc — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) April 4, 2024

Obsessed with that Mac Allister goal you know. Very rare do you get to see a technically perfect strike from there. Postage stamp precision. What a man. — Mari Murphy (@MariCLMurphy) April 4, 2024

Liverpool never do it the easy way, and while it would be nice if Mac Allister didn’t need to drag his team back into it, that he did speaks volumes of his talent and character.

It’s no wonder Jurgen Klopp eulogised over his No. 10 just over 24 hours before this game, saying: “Just a great player, fantastic footballer, super important to us.”

Mac Allister has been immense and will continue to be as the Reds push in both the Premier League and Europa League.