Liverpool head to Man United for their biggest match of the season so far, with revenge in the air after their FA Cup elimination.

Man United vs. Liverpool

Premier League (31) | Old Trafford

April 7, 2024 | 3.30pm (BST)

The Reds overcame a nervy night against Sheffield United on Thursday, winning 3-1 but leaving it relatively late at Anfield.

Next up is Sunday’s trip to United, in what is always a big game in any season, let alone when Liverpool are eight wins away from Premier League glory.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of a huge occasion.

1. Doesn’t get much bigger than this!

Are we all ready for this one?

It is clear that Liverpool are far superior to United, but this is a fixture where funny things continually seem to happen.

That was perfectly outlined in the FA Cup meeting last month, when Jurgen Klopp‘s men fell to pieces, and a far more professional performance is needed this time.

Treating it like any normal game is hard, given the history between the pair, but if Liverpool can be measured and also ruthless in front of goal, they should win comfortably.

2. Man United a ‘moments’ team

Has there been a stranger team in recent years than this United outfit?

In most games, they are wholly unconvincing, yet so often grind out wins from nowhere and find themselves higher in the table than they merit.

This is a side that feel on the verge of collapse under Erik ten Hag, however, with Thursday’s remarkable late capitulation at Chelsea summing up their shortcomings.

We all know that United raise their game against Liverpool, so the Reds won’t have it all their own way, but this is a very average team they are facing.

Man United’s form All competitions (most recent L-R): L, D, W, W, L

3. Who’s out for Liverpool?

Liverpool’s injury outlook is improving all the time, with Wataru Endo expected to be back in contention after missing the Sheffield United game with a knock.

Curtis Jones made a welcome return from the substitutes’ bench at Anfield, shining in the second half, and he is pushing to start on Sunday.

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Stefan Bajcetic are all expected to return to team training next week, which is a further boost.

Joel Matip, Thiago and Ben Doak are all out still.

4. Possible Reds starting XI

Klopp has some selection headaches ahead of the game, but we are at least safe in the knowledge that a very strong starting XI will be picked.

It could be that the Liverpool manager decides to go with Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson at full-back, especially after the latter shone from the bench against the Blades.

That would be harsh on Conor Bradley, though, who remains a great option.

Endo will surely return to the midfield in place of Ryan Gravenberch, and while Jones is back, he may have to make do with another cameo role.

Meanwhile, the attack picks itself, with Mohamed Salah hopefully fired up after being taken off early in midweek.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

5. A teenager in defence for United?

United have a host of injury problems at the back, which is another reason why Liverpool should have nothing to fear this weekend.

Both Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans were forced off at Chelsea and are under significant doubt to recover in time, they could join Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof on the sidelines.

Nineteen-year-old Willy Kambwala was introduced at Stamford Bridge and he may have to partner Harry Maguire against Liverpool. Casmemiro is also a doubt.

Luke Shaw is a long-term absentee for United, while Tyrell Malacia and Anthony Martial have been unavailable for much of the campaign.

Marcus Rashford was left out of the XI to face Chelsea, and considering Antony and Alejandro Garnacho both had an impact, he could again be omitted.

Potential Man United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot; Mainoo, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Antony; Hojlund

6. Klopp: “Let’s just show a bit of class”

Speaking to the media on Friday, Klopp sent a great message to both sets of fans, urging them to avoid tragedy chanting:

“I think it is super important. There are different aspects but one aspect is that I don’t hear it, honestly, when I am on the sideline but I get told it happens and that is obviously not great. “But in general it is just helpful that we educate our kids in specific things: respect, understanding, all these kinds of things. “I just see it that way that two of the biggest clubs in the world, let’s just show a bit of class in these moments. “So don’t sing this or that, just show class, have a fight on the pitch, let’s just play football, if you want be happy, if you lose, whatever but besides all of that just show a bit of class, that would be my wish really for all of us.”

7. How bad is Liverpool’s Old Trafford record?

Anfield can do funny things to United players, even the greats from the past, and that is no different when Liverpool head to Old Trafford.

In the past 20 years, the Reds have lost 12 times at the home of their biggest rivals, winning on only five occasions there.

Klopp has only won four out of 17 games away to United and Everton combined, acting as a further warning heading into these final weeks of the season.

When Liverpool do prevail at Old Trafford it can be spectacular, however, such as the 5-0 victory there in 2021/22 – hopefully, we are about to witness another rare masterclass.

8. Did you know?

United are 11 points worse off than they were at this point last year, collecting just 48 points from 30 Premier League games.

At home, they have only won eight of their 14 league matches, while their five losses at Old Trafford are the most in a single season since they lost six in 2020/21.

United have lost on 12 occasions in the league in 2023/24 to date, equalling their club record in the Premier League era of 12 (2013/14 and 2021/22).

They have been beaten 17 times in 42 matches, in all competitions, and have not suffered 17 defeats in the same campaign since 1989/90.

Come on Liverpool – you’ve got this!

9. Manchester’s Anthony Taylor in charge!

Anthony Taylor will referee Sunday’s game at Old Trafford – we all know where he was born!

The 45-year-old is set to take charge of his fifth Liverpool match of 2023/24, with mixed fortunes coming their way overall.

Taylor was in charge of the respective 1-1 and 2-2 draws at Chelsea and Brighton, the 4-2 win at home to Newcastle on New Year’s Day and the 3-1 loss away to Arsenal.

John Brooks is on VAR.

10. Follow the match with TIA

Man United vs. Liverpool is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 2pm (UK) and Sky Sports Main Event from 2.30pm. Don’t forget it’s an earlier start time, with kickoff at 3.30pm.

Harry McMullen is in charge of TIA’s matchday live blog from 2.45pm – excuse the odd spelling error when the nerves are kicking in!

Come on you Reds!