Liverpool have lifted the Premier League just once under Jurgen Klopp and have come agonisingly close on two different occasions, but cementing this side’s legacy rests on a second title.

Those are the beliefs of Mohamed Salah, who readily used the word “necessary” when assessing the legacy of this Liverpool side amid the ongoing title race.

The Reds relinquished the right to say the title is in their hands thanks to the draw at Man United, but they remain level on points with Arsenal with seven games remaining.

Liverpool are firmly in this race, and when Salah was asked by Sky Sports if the Reds need another title to be remembered as great Premier League team, the Egyptian was straight to the point.

“Absolutely,” he declared. “We won just one Premier League, one Champions League and other cups, but I think it’s necessary to win another one.

“I believe that we can win this one, we just need to focus on each game, but I think it’s necessary to win another title.

“It’s necessary to win one more, we won the league just one time so it would be great to win a second time.

“Two times [we] won the Premier League and one Champions League, I think it’s necessary for our legacy here at the club to win the Premier League for the second time.”

The interview took place before the damaging trip to Old Trafford, where Salah equalised late on from the penalty spot, but Salah’s beliefs will not have wavered.

Legacy is an interesting debate and the wider footballing world may have a different view to Reds, but what Klopp has achieved will not be diminished if the title is not lifted at Anfield in May.

His team will be remembered as one of the best to grace the Premier League, but a second title after losing out twice by a point and unable to celebrate properly the first time makes this a unique charge.

Liverpool are weighed heavily by emotion this season with this Klopp’s last and the memories of their near misses, but as Salah noted, “we have to accept the pressure and just go from there.”