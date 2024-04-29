With Liverpool resolved to keep Mohamed Salah despite speculation over his future, a reliable source on Merseyside claims talks are set over a new contract.

Salah enters the final year of his deal this summer and, after a row with Jurgen Klopp on the touchline at West Ham, has been linked with a move away.

But reports on Monday reiterated Liverpool’s plans for the No. 11 beyond this season, with their intention being to keep him as part of Arne Slot‘s squad.

• DAVID LYNCH: What Mo Salah wants from new contract – and why Liverpool may still wait

The news was broken by The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, and later corroborated by Paul Joyce of the Times.

Joyce added to Ornstein’s report by explaining that new sporting director Richard Hughes “will lead talks on a fresh deal for Salah before the forward’s contract ends.”

Saudi move off?

It is explained that, amid ongoing interest from Saudi Arabia, there is “little belief that the player wants to move there.”

That would leave few viable suitors for a player who has entered the all-time top five of Liverpool’s goalscorers, behind only Ian Rush, Roger Hunt, Gordon Hodgson and Billy Liddell.

Paris Saint-Germain may be the only feasible destination, but there is a sense that the club would seek a younger replacement if Kylian Mbappe departs as expected.

These new reports come amid a shift in power within Liverpool’s recruitment hierarchy, with Michael Edwards returning to the club as Fenway Sports Group’s CEO of football.

Edwards’ role

Edwards is described as “a huge advocate of Salah,” having “persuaded Klopp to sign him” in 2017 – it was widely reported that the manager preferred Julian Brandt.

It doesn’t take much to deduce who will have briefed this latest information on Salah, with Edwards’ appointment coinciding with an influx of insider reports.

• READ: Liverpool have now qualified for 2024/25 Champions League – bar 1 HUGE change!

Salah’s stance will no doubt by helped by Liverpool qualifying for next season’s Champions League, with the Reds all but guaranteed a place in the new-look tournament after Tottenham‘s 3-2 loss to Arsenal.