★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 31, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liverpool FC Transfer Rumours  •  

Mohamed Salah set for new Liverpool FC contract talks

With Liverpool resolved to keep Mohamed Salah despite speculation over his future, a reliable source on Merseyside claims talks are set over a new contract.

Salah enters the final year of his deal this summer and, after a row with Jurgen Klopp on the touchline at West Ham, has been linked with a move away.

But reports on Monday reiterated Liverpool’s plans for the No. 11 beyond this season, with their intention being to keep him as part of Arne Slot‘s squad.

DAVID LYNCH: What Mo Salah wants from new contract – and why Liverpool may still wait

The news was broken by The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, and later corroborated by Paul Joyce of the Times.

Joyce added to Ornstein’s report by explaining that new sporting director Richard Hughes “will lead talks on a fresh deal for Salah before the forward’s contract ends.”

Saudi move off?

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 17, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at the Brentford Community Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It is explained that, amid ongoing interest from Saudi Arabia, there is “little belief that the player wants to move there.”

That would leave few viable suitors for a player who has entered the all-time top five of Liverpool’s goalscorers, behind only Ian Rush, Roger Hunt, Gordon Hodgson and Billy Liddell.

Paris Saint-Germain may be the only feasible destination, but there is a sense that the club would seek a younger replacement if Kylian Mbappe departs as expected.

These new reports come amid a shift in power within Liverpool’s recruitment hierarchy, with Michael Edwards returning to the club as Fenway Sports Group’s CEO of football.

Edwards’ role

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 17, 2024: Liverpool's (L-R) chief executive officer of football for Fenway Sports Group Michael Edwards, club secretary Danny Stanway , Ian Rush, non-executive director Kenny Dalglish during the FA Cup Quarter-Final match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Edwards is described as “a huge advocate of Salah,” having “persuaded Klopp to sign him” in 2017 – it was widely reported that the manager preferred Julian Brandt.

It doesn’t take much to deduce who will have briefed this latest information on Salah, with Edwards’ appointment coinciding with an influx of insider reports.

READ: Liverpool have now qualified for 2024/25 Champions League – bar 1 HUGE change!

Salah’s stance will no doubt by helped by Liverpool qualifying for next season’s Champions League, with the Reds all but guaranteed a place in the new-look tournament after Tottenham‘s 3-2 loss to Arsenal.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024