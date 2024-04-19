A high-profile name has been cut from Liverpool’s shortlist of potential new managers, which could also impact on Jurgen Klopp‘s next job after leaving.

Another manager has been ruled out of the running to take over at Liverpool this summer, with all signs pointing to Ruben Amorim as Klopp’s successor.

With Xabi Alonso committing to Bayer Leverkusen and Roberto De Zerbi no longer in consideration, Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann is also off the table.

This comes with the 36-year-old signing a new long-term contract to lead the Germany national team beyond this summer’s Euros and through the 2026 World Cup.

Nagelsmann was widely reported as a leading candidate for Liverpool, but was also being courted by Bayern Munich as they prepare for Thomas Tuchel’s exit.

That appears to have spurred the German FA into action, with Nagelsmann due to extend a deal which was due to expire after the tournament, which runs from June 14 to July 14.

Klopp’s future

While this is largely conjecture, this development could also have a big marker on Klopp’s plans after leaving Anfield.

Klopp was viewed as an obvious long-term appointment in the Germany job, with it previously reported that the “absolute dream” scenario would be him taking over in early 2025, after a sabbatical.

Nagelsmann’s renewal could indicate that Klopp had no intention of taking that job at this stage.

More importantly, though, it suggests that Sporting CP manager Amorim is an increasingly likely appointment for Liverpool.

All signs point to Amorim

With Nagelsmann ruled out along with Alonso and De Zerbi, the Portuguese is the most prominent name still believed to be under consideration, with bookmakers placing him as an overwhelming favourite with odds of 1/3.

In a Q&A for The Athletic on Thursday, however, journalist David Ornstein insisted that Amorim, while “in the mix”, was “not a shoo-in or a nailed-on first choice at this stage.”

“From what I hear [Liverpool] should be in a position to make more concrete advances on whoever emerges as their top target pretty soon,” Ornstein explained.

He added: “[They] won’t be afraid to look beyond the obvious names if others fit their criteria – and they’re prepared to be brave over popular.”