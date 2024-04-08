Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has revealed how he almost joined Liverpool as a teenager seven years ago.

The Brazilian was tenuously linked with a potential £86 million move to Liverpool this summer due to the arrival of Kylian Mbappe at the Bernabeu.

Real also have another Brazilian prodigy, Endrick, arriving to further increase competition for places in their attack, so Rodrygo could be open to a move away from the Spanish capital.

Liverpool, both Manchester clubs and Arsenal are said to be watching developments but know that a deal would only be possible if the player requests a move or Real put him up for sale.

Now, in a new interview in the Guardian, the 23-year-old revealed how close he came to joining Liverpool in 2017 – for just €3 million!

“We didn’t close the deal because I didn’t want to,” he explained.

“I wanted to stay at Santos even though the offer was very good. The pathway they promised me would also have been very good for my career. I was going to finish my studies in England to prepare for European football.”

Rodrygo would have been just 16 at the time, so perhaps his desire to remain in his homeland was a wise one.

“It had always been my dream to play in Europe,” he explained, joining Real two years later for €40 million.

“Everything was very good, but my desire spoke louder. I wanted to stay at Santos and make a bit of history at the club. And that’s what happened: I was able to fulfil my dream of playing for Santos. But it’s true, I almost went to Liverpool.”

A potential Salah replacement?

That Liverpool sought the signature of a ‘wonderkid’ from Brazil is interesting, as a criticism from fans is that they should be doing that more often, in the way Real and Man City have recently.

The versatile attacker, who has 15 goals and eight assists this season for Real, could be seen as a potential replacement for Mo Salah at Anfield eventually.

A mainstay in the Brazil national side, Rodyrgo certainly has the profile to replace Salah, and at 23 has plenty of years of development left.

Having signed a new contract last year, his current deal expires in 2028. One to keep an eye on, perhaps.