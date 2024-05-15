Anfield Road Stand’s final seats start to be installed

The new Anfield Road End has been hosting over 60,000 fans for months, but the last remaining section of seats are currently being installed in the lower tier.

Liverpool opened the new stand in phases this season after construction delayed a full opening at the start of the season, though both tiers have been open for some time now.

And during that time you may have noticed there was still work to be done in the lower tier, in the back corner where the Anfield Road Stand meets the Main Stand.

A small section was without rail seating, but birds eye footage from SS Skies on YouTube has shown the first two rows have now been installed.

In total, there are approximately 152 seats that are to be installed in this section, which will be occupied by away supporters – who sit below the stand’s new hospitality section.

Understandably, though, there will be no hospitality windows behind the away end.

Once complete, Anfield’s capacity will be pushed closer to 61,000, which makes it the eighth biggest stadium in the United Kingdom.

Work continues elsewhere on the stand, which includes external work on Anfield Road and the immediate surrounding area.

The wait has been a lot longer than expected but it has been worthwhile, with the new stand a sight to behold every matchday.

Jurgen Klopp was quick to share his delight when both tiers fully opened earlier this year, saying: “This stadium grew and grew. It was always wonderful but now it’s really outrageously wonderful.

“Really top, really top, really loud in the right moments.”

He won’t be enjoying it as a manager for much longer, but Anfield played host to a farewell with members of Liverpool’s staff on Tuesday, with Klopp treated to a special thank you.