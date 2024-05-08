Reports in Spain have linked Barcelona with a move for Darwin Nunez, with his agent said to have ‘offered’ them Liverpool’s No. 9 this summer.

It has been days of headlines for Nunez after deleting Instagram posts and travelling to Barcelona during the Reds’ small break between games.

It is the latter that has fanned the flames over interest from the Catalan giants, with Spanish outlet Sport – based in Barcelona – reporting Nunez will be considered if Robert Lewandowski departs.

They go on to claim the Uruguayan’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has offered them his client in the eventuality the Pole is offloaded.

Lewandowski has insisted he does not want to leave, but with the 35-year-old’s wages to increase, Barcelona are said to be considering offloading him to ease their financial burdens.

And this is prevalent to any links made between Barcelona and Nunez, with the Spanish side unlikely to be able to meet Liverpool’s transfer fee demands, at the very least.

The Mail‘s Lewis Steele recently stated that there is “no indication” Liverpool are in a hurry to give up on their No. 9 after just two seasons.

As their deal with Benfica could rise to up to £85 million, the club is unlikely to recoup that if they were to sell this summer – with Barcelona certainly not able to match it.

The Catalan side cannot currently meet La Liga’s spending cap and must sell in the summer before they can buy, and Liverpool, now led by Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, will be well aware if they do come sniffing.

Nunez reportedly came close to joining Barcelona in 2020 before signing for Benfica, and like many players from South America likely harboured ambitions to play for them or Real Madrid in his youth.

In short, these links are unlikely to stop any time soon, but Barcelona have a lot of financial constraints to overcome if they can even realistically consider Nunez, who is contracted at Anfield until 2028.