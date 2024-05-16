FSG could buy out Everton investors to take over Brazilian club

FSG are ever-closer to expanding their football portfolio, and reports suggest they are showing interest in buying a Brazilian club who have been in the hands of Everton‘s investors.

Liverpool’s owners have been securing the personnel to move forward with their ambitions to buy a second club in recent months, with Michael Edwards and Julian Ward back in the fold.

The recent signing of Benfica’s technical director, Pedro Marques, was also another nod to their ambitions, with a second club described as “imminent” in a recent report.

It was speculated that it would be in Europe, but a report in Brazil has claimed FSG have shown interest in securing Vasco da Gama, a club based in Rio de Janeiro.

As per outlet O Globo, a Brazilian judge has acted to remove 777 Partners from control of Vasco Da Gama using article 477 of the Civil Code.

Everton‘s investors are in legal and financial turmoil, they currently face a $600 million (£473.5m) fraud lawsuit in a federal court in New York, and cannot adequately show they are in the club’s best interests.

With 777’s board members removed, there is an opening for interested suitors to acquire 777’s stake – which stands at 31 percent – and FSG are deemed to be one of them.

Will FSG look to capitalise?

The takeover at Everton is on the brink of collapse as 777 Partners continue to prove themselves to be incompetent, which has opened this particular door for FSG.

At Vasco da Gama, 777 bought 70 percent of the football club’s shares for £112 million in 2022, and also took control of the club’s debts – it was greeted warmly by many of their fans.

However, a transfer ban, payment delays and a long list of other financial irregularities have ensured Vasco are ready for new ownership.

The club, founded in 1898, is currently 13th in the Brazilian Serie A, and while their squad may be full of unknowns, they do have former West Ham man Dimitri Payet on their books.

It is an intriguing link for the Liverpool owners, but if they sense they can capitalise and see plenty of upside, it would not be a surprise to see them start their multi-club model with Vasco.

But only time will tell!