FSG’s “imminent” second club plans take shape with Benfica signing

Liverpool’s owners are pursuing a multi-club model, and their ambitions to do so have accelerated with the additions of both Julian Ward and Benfica’s technical director.

FSG’s pursuit to expand their football portfolio became abundantly clear after Michael Edwards was appointed as their CEO of Football.

Liverpool’s former transfer chief explained that “one of the biggest factors” in his decision to take the job was the “commitment to acquire and oversee an additional club.”

Edwards deems the expansion “necessary,” and the team to help is slowly starting to assemble after news that FSG have succeeded in luring Benfica’s technical director, Pedro Marques, to their project.

On Friday, when news of Ward’s appointment as FSG’s technical director was reported, it was also revealed that Marques will take on the role as director of football development.

Some interesting points on Pedro Marques:

-used to scout players himself when academy coach at Sporting CP

-our South American recruitment will finally start being a serious focus

Marques will report to Ward, and according to the Athletic he will help oversee “youth player development and their transition to first-team football.”

It is a description that sounds a lot like Vitor Matos’ role as the current elite development coach, but you sense Marques, who has vast experience in player development, will play overwatch.

How and if Matos is directly replaced will become more clear once Arne Slot‘s coaching staff are confirmed this summer.

Moreover, the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe reiterates that Marques’ recruitment is part of FSG’s “plans to purchase a ‘sister’ football club,” with a move for a European team deemed “imminent.”

With Edwards, Ward, Marques and Richard Hughes now all in place, FSG and Liverpool’s future is starting to take shape, and it promises to be a big summer ahead.