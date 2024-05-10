Julian Ward, who succeeded Michael Edwards as sporting director at Liverpool before departing in 2023, is now back as technical director for FSG.

Liverpool’s off-field reshape has continued following the appointment of Edwards as CEO of football for Fenway Sports Group, with another former Liverpool chief rehired.

Ward, who served as assistant to Edwards and then his successor in the role of sporting director, has now joined FSG as technical director.

The news was widely reported by the Merseyside press on Friday evening, with FSG also appointing Benfica’s Pedro Marques as director of football development.

While neither of these appointments will work directly for Liverpool, their roles will certainly overlap with plans at Anfield.

Ward’s return comes a year after he vacated his position as sporting director at Liverpool – a role he only officially held for 12 months.

He was credited as the driving force behind the signings of Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

His contacts also played a key role in deals for Diogo Jota, Fabinho and Fabio Carvalho, while he pushed through Mohamed Salah‘s contract extension back in 2022.

Both Ward and Marques – who is currently serving as technical director for Benfica – will begin work as part of FSG on June 1.

Part of their duties will be in expanding FSG’s portfolio with the purchase of another club, with Marques expected to be heavily involved in that venture.

Liverpool have already confirmed the appointment of Richard Hughes as their new sporting director, and he will be assisted by David Woodfine, who returns to the club having previously served as director of loan management.

Feyenoord’s Arne Slot will be announced as new head coach at the end of the season.