Jurgen Klopp‘s bond with Liverpool FC is such that he has declared he will be back to watch even if “the next manager doesn’t like having me in the stands.”

These comments weren’t made with any hostility towards the new boss, but instead described how he will approach his relationship with Liverpool differently to his other clubs, Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp explained: “I called it ‘Liverpool 2.0’. Liverpool 2.0 doesn’t stop after I leave, it’s just you start again, another project.

“That’s how it is. That’s what we did, we a really good squad. From my point of view, an outstanding time.

“It will be super tough not to be part of it anymore in the way I’m part of it now – because I will stay part of it, I will.

“I will come and watch games, and if whoever is the next manager doesn’t like having me in the stands, this time, I couldn’t be bothered.

“I don’t think he will, but it was always a bit [like that] when I was at Mainz – and I was at Dortmund at that time anyway, you don’t go as a Dortmund manager to watch Mainz games.

“Then I was at Dortmund and came to Liverpool, had no time to go to Dortmund – so I will go there and watch football games [too].”

Klopp has also said he will be back to watch the parade should Liverpool win the league next season, making clear he is now a Red for life.

After Bill Shankly retired, Bob Paisley had to push him away from the club with the Scot being informally banned from Melwood. Klopp has made clear, though, there will be no such problems for Arne Slot.

Before joining Liverpool in 2015, Klopp spent seven years at Dortmund, taking the German side to the Champions League final as well as two Bundesliga titles and the German Cup.

Prior to his time at Dortmund, he spent seven years at Mainz, initially as player-manager before his playing days concluded in 2001.

At each club he has managed, Klopp has left a legend. He said: “Spending the last nine years in the way I’ve spent it, I wouldn’t change a second.

“I would not think ‘ah, I should have done this’ or ‘I should have done that’. Right place, in the right moment, absolutely fantastic.”

Jurgen, you are welcome at Anfield any time!