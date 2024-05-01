While the Reds won’t be hosting a trophy parade this year, Jurgen Klopp has already said he will be back to watch “if Liverpool can win the league next year.”

On Tuesday, David Lynch reported exclusively for This Is Anfield that Liverpool won’t be holding a parade in May – except, of course, in the unlikely event the title is still won.

After the disappointment of their April collapse, it would have gone against the mood to host a procession, but Klopp hopes there is cause for a celebration next year.

Speaking to TNT Sports, the manager said: “I’m happy.

“The better the hands are the club will be in for the next years, the better it is for me because I will follow everything and will watch it from wherever in the world.

“If Liverpool can win the league the next year and if I don’t disturb, I would be around and watch the [bus] driving through the city.”

Having been embedded so deeply into the club over the last nine years, Merseyside will always hold a special place in the German’s heart, and it is great to hear that he is already planning to return.

Like he has been at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, he will be treated as a legend after his exit and always welcomed back to the city – by the red half anyway.

During his time at Liverpool, Klopp has enjoyed two parades – one after winning the Champions League in 2019 and the other coming in 2022, when the Reds won the League Cup and FA Cup.

Both were special for different reasons.

In 2019, an estimated 750,000 came out to see the newly crowned champions of Europe, while at least 500,000 lined the streets in 2022, despite a difficult day in Paris less than 24 hours earlier.

As well as visiting Liverpool for a potential league-winning parade, Klopp has plenty of plans for life post-LFC.

He told Sky News: “There’s a few things Ulla (his wife) told me – I have to learn cooking and a dance class!

“I said you don’t want me to have a break because, if I do that, I will start working after four weeks again! I should learn cooking probably so I can at least make some breakfast or whatever.

“This will be the first time in my life where I don’t have a real idea of what I will do and that’s exactly what I want.”

There is a very small possibility that Klopp will still have a final parade at the end of this season, if Liverpool were to win the league, but even the German has admitted he has lost hope.