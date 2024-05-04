Jurgen Klopp has indirectly told Arne Slot he can call him up for advice should he need it, but the current Liverpool manager knows the new boss will inherit a “great” squad that can only improve.

The transition from one manager to the next is nearly upon us, with only the formalities left before the Feyenoord boss is expected to be ushered in as Klopp’s successor at season’s end.

And while a handover is unlikely when the German moves on in the summer, Klopp has said his phone is always on should advice be sought by the next man to take over the reins at Anfield.

“I am not in a position to give advice,” Klopp told reporters on Friday, as quoted by the Mail. “When new people come in, if they want to know something they can call me – the whole world has my number.

“We can speak about absolutely everything, I love talking about everything in this club.”

And that love certainly extends to the squad, which he hailed as one that will give the new man in charge a ‘great basis’ from which to build, despite falling short of the title this season.

Klopp said: “[They inherit a] fantastic squad. It was like, we could do this, we could do that, we need that.

“Thank God it’s not my job any more. That’s exactly the thing I don’t want to do any more. The people who [come into] this club will be calm enough.

“They will all look at the information about the squad we have during the season. The age group is great, what’s coming up from the academy, positions, can you improve from outside?

“I don’t know if the money is there or not. You always can [improve] but the basis is absolutely great.

“Look at the age of the midfield, really top. Stefan Bajcetic is back, really cool. Some will be here, some on loan, some sold. That’s all part of the thing.

“The basis we created is really good. We tried to win the league but it didn’t work out, but you have to see it in the long term as well.”

Calling for patience

One important commodity that Klopp was given, unlike managers elsewhere, was time. Time to build his team, create a winning mentality and win silverware.

It is something Klopp hopes Slot will be given, as patience to see Liverpool 2.0 flourish will be needed to see the “bright future” he has pictured become a reality.

“Liverpool 2.0 does not end with me,” Klopp stressed. “It’s just the new Liverpool. It’s just the start, they [the new coaching team] can make the next steps.

“We all stand here like, ‘Yeah they could be champions’. It’s all a question of perspective.

“What you put on them next year. If you say, ‘OK last year (this season) was third, now you have to become champions’.

“We had the time when we started. Do they have to wait four or five years? But if you give them time again, there’s a chance. We will see that.

“Who wins that battle, the patient ones or the other ones who waited long enough. There’s a really bright future I’m sure.”

