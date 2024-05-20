Liverpool are on the hunt for a dedicated set-piece coach to join Arne Slot‘s coaching staff this summer.

During Jurgen Klopp‘s time in charge, responsibility for set-piece coaching was handed to assistants Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz.

But Slot will not be delegating that task to any of the coaches he brings with him from Feyenoord, with a specialist instead being sought.

The Reds are following a growing Premier League trend in looking to appoint a full-time set-piece coach.

Nicolas Jover has turned Arsenal into the division’s biggest threat from dead-ball situations, with 20 of their goals this season having come from that source.

Aston Villa have also seen their set-piece goal numbers climb thanks to the work of Austin MacPhee, who arrived from FC Midtjylland in 2021.

Liverpool are not the only side looking to improve their set-piece output, with Chelsea having recently poached Bernardo Cueva from Brentford to take on a similar role.

However, the Reds will hope they can build on a strong foundation that saw them score 15 goals from dead-ball situations last term.

The new coach will be tasked with running team sessions that can provide improvements on both the defensive and attacking elements of set-pieces.

Individual coaching focused on delivery into the box and finishing from such situations will also form part of the role.

Liverpool confirmed the appointment of Slot on a three-year contract on Monday, with the Dutchman set to formally begin work on June 1.

He is expected to bring assistant Sipke Hulshoff, head of performance Ruben Peeters and technical advisor Etienne Reijnen with him, though those arrivals are yet to be announced.