Jurgen Klopp has dismissed his touchline argument with Mo Salah as a “non-story,” insisting that decisions over the No. 11’s future were for “other people.”

With a longer-than-usual turnaround between fixtures, there has been plenty of time for stories to develop around Salah’s exchange of words with Klopp.

That included speculation over the Egyptian’s future on Merseyside, though it has been widely reported

that both he and the club are planning for next season together.

Asked in his pre-Tottenham press conference about whether the matter was resolved, Klopp confirmed and labelled it a “non-story.”

“Completely resolved. It’s no problem,” he told reporters on Friday.

“If we wouldn’t know each other for that long I’m not sure how we would deal with it, but we know each other, respect each other, so it’s no problem.

“I think we have the right to deal with these things completely independent of any expectation from the outside.

“We’re absolutely fine, it’s a non-story.

“In general, the best situation would be everybody is in the best possible place, we win the games, we score loads of goals.

“And then, yes, the situation would probably not have been like that, because Mo would not have been on the bench in the first place.”

Asked whether Salah was likely to start on Sunday, Klopp replied: “Only three games to go and I change my habits completely! Do you want the whole lineup?!”

With only a year left on his current deal and, though talks are planned, no indication over his plans beyond 2025, there will be ongoing claims over Salah’s future.

Klopp was questioned on how important it is that Liverpool hold onto their No. 10 for the next manager, but took a hands-off stance.

“Look, you all have to get used to that it’s not my subject anymore, these kinds of things,” he said.

“Mo, how we said it before, what a player he is, it’s incredible. But I don’t think I should speak about [his future], to be honest.

“Other people will decide that, especially Mo. All fine.

“I don’t have any signs that it will not be like that, but I’m really the wrong person already for a few weeks to talk about these kinds of things.

“The future of the club, I just try to help to prepare the basis for that, and I think that’s what we did.

“But then, these decisions, they will be done by other people, not by me.”