A member of Arne Slot‘s Liverpool backroom team has been confirmed on Monday, along with a big update ahead of the new-look Champions League.

Slot’s first appointment confirmed

Slot officially takes charge as Reds manager on June 1, ahead of what is hopefully the next great chapter in the club’s history.

The Dutchman won’t be able to work his magic alone, however, and Ruben Peeters has now been confirmed as part of his backroom staff.

The 32-year-old has been Slot’s head of performance at Feyenoord for the past three seasons, but his role at Anfield will be first team lead physical performance coach.

It looks like he will have a role similar to Andreas Kornmayer and Andreas Schlumberger, doing parts of their respective jobs under Klopp.

3 other things with Champions League pot confirmed

Liverpool are set to avoid six high-profile opponents after their Champions League pot was confirmed – the format is all change next season!

Simon Mignolet has just won his fourth title in five years since leaving Liverpool – fair play to the former Reds goalkeeper

Ibrahima Konate has surprised kids with a crossbar challenge on his return to Paris – this is brilliant from Ibou!

Latest Liverpool FC News

Crysencio Summerville has ‘almost certainly’ played his final game for Leeds after their playoff final defeat, with Liverpool still believed to be tracking him (Algemeen Dagblad)

The Reds are said to be impressed with Atalanta midfielder Ederson after sending scouts to watch him – he was integral to his side’s Europa League triumph (Tuttosport)

Trent Alexander-Arnold says a tough season personally will spur him on to achieve greater things next year. That’s what we like to hear! (LFC)

Other chat from elsewhere

Pep Guardiola is ‘set to leave‘ Man City in 2025 before any punishment for their 115 charges kicks in – what convenient timing that is!

Chelsea are close to making Leicester manager Enzo Maresca their next boss – that’s a massive blow for the newly promoted Foxes (Sky Sports)

Unai Emery has signed a new deal as Aston Villa manager, a month after his last extension – that’s as significant as any new signing for them (Aston Villa)

Southampton are reportedly in talks with Adam Lallana over a return to the club, which feels like a perfect final chapter to an excellent career (Telegraph)

Kieran McKenna is now set to sign an extension as Ipswich manager, instead of heading to Brighton, Chelsea or Man United. That’s really refreshing to hear! (The Athletic)

What you should read…

