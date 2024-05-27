★ PREMIUM
New coach confirmed and Summerville boost – Latest Liverpool FC News

A member of Arne Slot‘s Liverpool backroom team has been confirmed on Monday, along with a big update ahead of the new-look Champions League.

 

Slot’s first appointment confirmed

2M510EC Rotterdam, Amsterdam. 23 December 2022. Ruben Peeters of Feyenoord during the match between Feyenoord v Go Ahead Eagles at Nieuw Varkenoord on 23 December 2022 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Box to Box Pictures/Yannick Verhoeven) Credit: box to box pictures/Alamy Live News

Slot officially takes charge as Reds manager on June 1, ahead of what is hopefully the next great chapter in the club’s history.

The Dutchman won’t be able to work his magic alone, however, and Ruben Peeters has now been confirmed as part of his backroom staff.

The 32-year-old has been Slot’s head of performance at Feyenoord for the past three seasons, but his role at Anfield will be first team lead physical performance coach.

It looks like he will have a role similar to Andreas Kornmayer and Andreas Schlumberger, doing parts of their respective jobs under Klopp.

 

3 other things with Champions League pot confirmed

Champions League draw general European Cup (Handout by UEFA)

 

Latest Liverpool FC News

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 29, 2022: Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville celebrates after scoring the winning second goal in injury time during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Crysencio Summerville has ‘almost certainly’ played his final game for Leeds after their playoff final defeat, with Liverpool still believed to be tracking him (Algemeen Dagblad)

  • The Reds are said to be impressed with Atalanta midfielder Ederson after sending scouts to watch him – he was integral to his side’s Europa League triumph (Tuttosport)

  • Trent Alexander-Arnold says a tough season personally will spur him on to achieve greater things next year. That’s what we like to hear! (LFC)

 

Other chat from elsewhere

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 10, 2024: Manchester City's manager Josep 'Pep' Guardiola (L) and Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Pep Guardiola is ‘set to leaveMan City in 2025 before any punishment for their 115 charges kicks in – what convenient timing that is!

  • Chelsea are close to making Leicester manager Enzo Maresca their next boss – that’s a massive blow for the newly promoted Foxes (Sky Sports)

  • Unai Emery has signed a new deal as Aston Villa manager, a month after his last extension – that’s as significant as any new signing for them (Aston Villa)

 

What you should read…

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 21, 2024: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister (L) and captain Virgil van Dijk celebrate after the FA Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. Liverpool won 3-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

This Is Anfield contributors were asked to give each Liverpool player a season-long rating out 10, before an average was worked out.

HERE ARE THE RESULTS!

