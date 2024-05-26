Several Liverpool youngsters excelled in 2023/24 but one man stood out as the Reds’ star man, according to This Is Anfield‘s contributors.

Another season is over at Anfield, not to mention the Jurgen Klopp era, as Arne Slot prepares to replace the German on June 1.

The 2023/24 campaign was positive overall and even looked to be legendary at one point, with the League Cup sealed back in February.

As for the players, there was a mix of great, good, average and disappointing when it came to their performances, and This Is Anfield‘s regulars have given each a score for the season.

Here are the results, with an average of every rating.

(Note: Players must have made at least 10 appearances, which rules out James McConnell, Jayden Danns and Ben Doak, plus others.)

23. Kostas Tsimikas

Starts (Sub): 17 (8)

Average Rating: 6.00

It’s no great surprise to see Tsimikas bottom of the pile, following a forgettable campaign with limited action.

Could Slot look for an upgrade this summer, especially with Andy Robertson now 30 years of age?

22. Ryan Gravenberch

Starts (Sub): 21 (17)

Average Rating: 6.07

Of Liverpool’s four midfield signings last summer, Gravenberch has taken longest to adjust.

The talent is there, but the Reds needed more from the Dutchman in 2023/24, with his performances proving to be enigmatic. Perhaps we need to remember he only turned 22 at the end of the season.

21. Darwin Nunez

Starts (Sub): 33 (21)

Average Rating: 6.35

Perhaps Liverpool’s most talked-about player, Nunez had good moments – late winners at Nottingham Forest and Newcastle – but much more is required to justify his price tag.

Eleven Premier League goals – fewer than Nicolas Jackson, Chris Wood and Yoane Wissa – is not good enough for a player who gets into so many good positions. Hopefully Slot can help him find more composure in front of goal.

20. Dominik Szoboszlai

Starts (Sub): 30 (15)

Average Rating: 6.42

After a blistering start in which he looked like a world-beater, Szoboszlai tailed off the more the season went on, with fatigue kicking in.

It is hard to know just how high the Hungarian’s ceiling is, but at just 23 supporters should have faith in him being a big player for years to come.

=18. Ibrahima Konate

Starts (Sub): 29 (8)

Average Rating: 6.57

There have to be some concerns surrounding Konate at this point, with his inability to stay fit becoming a genuine issue.

Not only that, but he lost his place to Jarell Quansah at the end of the season.

There were good performances from the centre-back, but his stock certainly isn’t as high as a year ago.

=18. Cody Gakpo

Starts (Sub): 32 (21)

Average Rating: 6.57

In many ways, Gakpo is the anti-Nunez, cutting an elegant figure but guilty of not getting involved in games enough.

It went under the radar that he scored 16 goals in all competitions, but that shouldn’t hide the fact that more is needed from him.

17. Joel Matip

Starts (Sub): 12 (2)

Average Rating: 6.71

Matip has left Liverpool after eight years, with his injury-plagued 2023/24 season clouding his time at Anfield.

That heartbreaking own goal at Tottenham aside, the 32-year-old was impressive before his ACL setback – but he was limited to only 12 starts.

16. Trent Alexander-Arnold

Starts (Sub): 29 (8)

Average Rating: 6.85

Like so many, injuries made it hard for Alexander-Arnold to consistently find his top level, making for a mixed campaign.

There were sublime moments, however, including a dramatic winner at home to Fulham and a trademark free-kick at Craven Cottage.

Will Slot turn him into an out-and-out midfielder moving forward?

15. Andy Robertson

Starts (Sub): 23 (7)

Average Rating: 6.92

Like Alexander-Arnold, Robertson has had more eye-catching seasons but he was perfectly solid when he was in the team.

At 30, the Scot’s absolute peak may be behind him, casting doubt over his long-term future as a regular starter, but he didn’t let Liverpool down often.

=13. Bobby Clark

Starts (Sub): 3 (9)

Average Rating: 7.14

It was a breakthrough campaign for Clark, who made 12 appearances, scored his first Liverpool goal and featured in the Carabao Cup win over Chelsea.

What the future holds for the 19-year-old remains to be seen – there is so much competition for places in midfield – but he will always be able to cherish a positive impact in 2023/24.

=13. Luis Diaz

Starts (Sub): 42 (9)

Average Rating: 7.14

In a season that saw him deal with the kidnapping of his parents, Diaz’s spirit was out in full force, as he ran himself into the ground.

While his effort levels could never be questioned, his finishing could, and his lack of elite end product stops him from being world class.

Could Liverpool even cash in this summer?

12. Wataru Endo

Starts (Sub): 34 (9)

Average Rating: 7.21

Few expected Endo to feature so prominently when he joined from Stuttgart but he ended up becoming somewhat of a cult hero, making 43 appearances.

Like Szoboszlai, tiredness set in and his influence waned late in the season, but he was a tenacious presence, proving to be a key starter at a crucial stage.

11. Curtis Jones

Starts (Sub): 24 (12)

Average Rating: 7.28

Had it not been for some injury problems, Jones could easily have featured higher on this list.

At one point the Scouser felt like an indispensable part of the midfield, but fitness issues affected his rhythm in the end.

There is so much more to come if he can stay fit for long periods.

10. Diogo Jota

Starts (Sub): 19 (13)

Average Rating: 7.42

Speaking of injuries, just imagine if Jota had played every game in 2023/24!

When available, the Portuguese was ruthless, scoring 15 goals in just 19 starts, showing that he is the best finisher at Liverpool.

He actually finished the campaign with one league goal fewer than Nunez in 895 fewer minutes.

Being constantly sidelined is no help to anyone, though.

9. Mohamed Salah

Starts (Sub): 34 (10)

Average Rating: 7.50

By his standards, this wasn’t a great season for Salah – possibly his worst in a Liverpool shirt, in fact.

The Reds legend still scored 25 times and registered 14 assists in all competitions, but recorded his lowest league goals (18) since joining the club.

It was a poor end to the campaign, with time at the Africa Cup of Nations and subsequent injuries taking their toll.

8. Harvey Elliott

Starts (Sub): 27 (26)

Average Rating: 7.85

No Liverpool player was a more effective substitute than Elliott in 2023/24, in what was a highly impressive season overall, recording 11 assists in all competitions (only Nunez and Salah recorded more, with 13).

Still only 21, the Englishman grew in stature, both in terms of belief and physicality, and he could become a massive player under Slot.

Fitting him into a specific role from the start of games is not easy, though.

7. Joe Gomez

Starts (Sub): 31 (20)

Average Rating: 8.00

Having been poor last term, Gomez enjoyed an excellent campaign, making 51 appearances and shining as a left-back in particular.

That first-ever goal continues to evade him, but he was impressive defensively and found a more consistent level than most.

Gomez’s form looks likely to see him make England’s final squad for Euro 2024, which is richly deserved.

=5. Conor Bradley

Starts (Sub): 17 (6)

Average Rating: 8.07

Few would have seen Bradley coming of age like he has this season, but he suddenly looks like a genuine right-back option.

The Northern Irishman’s display at home to Chelsea was outstanding and possibly the best by any Liverpool player throughout the campaign.

A combination of Alexander-Arnold and Robertson, it is going to be fascinating to see how Bradley develops with Slot in charge.

=5. Caoimhin Kelleher

Starts (Sub): 26 (0)

Average Rating: 8.07

When Alisson got injured in the New Year there was reason to be worried, but Kelleher was fantastic in his place.

The 25-year-old was a Man of the Match contender in the Carabao Cup final, making several big saves, and he rarely let Liverpool down at any point.

Could he move elsewhere this summer to be a No. 1?

4. Alisson

Starts (Sub): 32 (0)

Average Rating: 8.14

Alisson remains the best goalkeeper in world football and he was typically reliable once again in 2023/24, even though he missed a chunk of action.

The Brazilian bailed his side out on so many occasions, and while he wasn’t perfect – the mistake at Arsenal and some sloppy distribution, for example – Liverpool wouldn’t want anyone else between the sticks.

Still only 31, which is nothing for a ‘keeper.

3. Jarell Quansah

Starts (Sub): 27 (6)

Average Rating: 8.28

Quansah’s meteoric rise came from nowhere, but he ended the season as Virgil van Dijk‘s first-choice partner at centre-back.

An error at Man United aside, the youngster was largely immaculate, combining class on the ball with a strong reading of play.

Quansah has even made England’s provisional squad for the Euros – imagine being told that last summer!

2. Alexis Mac Allister

Starts (Sub): 40 (6)

Average Rating: 8.42

Liverpool may well have found their next legendary midfielder in Mac Allister.

Having eased his way in, not always looking comfortable as a No. 6, the Argentine grew into a majestic presence further up the pitch, a huge influence on and off the ball.

Stunning goals against Fulham and Sheffield United outlined his eye for the spectacular, but the more subtle aspects of Mac Allister’s game are just as impressive.

1. Virgil van Dijk

Starts (Sub): 45 (3)

Average Rating: 8.71

Mac Allister pushed him close, but Van Dijk takes home the highest average rating, following a season that saw him back to his very best.

In his first season as Liverpool captain, the Dutchman was near-perfect in so many games, and it often felt like he was holding together a creaking defence.

Van Dijk may be 32 now, but he should remain one of the first names on the teamsheet for years to come.