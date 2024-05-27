★ PREMIUM
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - Easter Sunday, April 16, 2017, 2016: Liverpool's goalkeeper Simon Mignolet celebrates the 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion during the FA Premier League match at the Hawthorns. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper just won 4th title in 5 years since £8.3m exit

Simon Mignolet has enjoyed considerable success since returning to Belgium from Liverpool, with the goalkeeper lifting his fourth title in five years last week.

Mignolet departed Anfield after five years in 2019, joining Club Brugge in a deal worth up to £8.3 million having spent almost a decade in England.

The stopper has remained first choice for his side ever since, often wearing the captain’s armband, and even won the 2022 Gouden Schoen as the best player in the Belgian top flight.

His time at Club Brugge has brought continued success for the club, with Sunday seeing them win the Belgian Pro League for the fourth time in five seasons.

After finishing fourth in the regular season, Club Brugge then finished top after the league split for the championship round.

They beat Union SG to the title by a single point, having been 19 points behind their rivals after the initial 30-game campaign.

Mignolet kept a clean sheet in the final 0-0 draw with Cercle Brugge on Sunday, which was his 20th in 51 appearances this season, across four competitions.

It meant he has lifted the title in 2019/20, 2020/21, 2022/23 and now 2023/24, with Club Brugge the second-most decorated side in the history of the Belgian Pro League.

The 36-year-old’s first title came following an early end to the season due to COVID-19 lockdown measures, when the championship playoffs were cancelled.

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA, USA - Friday, July 19, 2019: Liverpool's goalkeeper Simon Mignolet lines-up before a friendly match between Liverpool FC and Borussia Dortmund at the Notre Dame Stadium on day four of the club's pre-season tour of America. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Club Brugge also reached the semi-finals of this season’s Europa Conference League – losing 4-3 to Fiorentina – and the Belgian Cup – where they were beaten 3-2 on aggregate by Union SG.

Mignolet has now made more appearances for his current club than any other throughout his career, featuring 242 times for Club Brugge.

He played 204 times for Liverpool, 104 for Sint-Truiden and 101 for Sunderland.

