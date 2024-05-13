Liverpool are rumoured to be interested in West Ham‘s Mohammed Kudus. However, his release clause reportedly won’t be active for potential transfers this summer.

With the end of the season nigh, transfer rumours are beginning to swirl and one of the most high profile players rumoured to be on Liverpool’s radar is Kudus of West Ham.

Having scored 17 goals in 47 games this season, he has excelled as a winger and, with a reported £85 million release clause, has been linked to the Reds.

A recent report from Ghanasoccernet, claiming Liverpool will trigger the clause this summer, is highly unlikely to be true, though.

This is due to multiple West Ham sources reminding supporters that Kudus’ release clause doesn’t come into effect until summer of 2025.

Reporting for Claret and Hugh, connected West Ham writer Sean Whetstone explained: “Release clauses in club contracts only activate after the third transfer window following their signing.”

He added: “The same was true about Lucas Paqueta whose £85 million release clause only becomes active this summer after signing for the Hammers from Lyon in August 2022.”

Due to Kudus signing in July 2023, his release clause would therefore not come into play until July 2025.

At the moment, this supposed £85 million clause is unconfirmed, but it is fairly safe to assume Kudus does have one because the reliable David Ornstein said so on The Athletic FC Podcast.

Ornstein also claimed that “multiple contacts” have divulged Liverpool’s interest in another forward.

The journalist said: “I’ve heard from multiple contacts that they’re looking for a wide player. Now I don’t know if that’s to add to what they’ve already got.

“Is it because there’s been speculation around the future of Luis Diaz, who is yet to sign a new contract?

“That’s quite unusual for a player who’s done so well. He’s been linked with moves elsewhere, let’s wait and see on that.”

Diaz recently eased fears he may be looking for a move when he told Liverpoolfc.com that he is “very happy” at Anfield and believes “great years are coming for the club.”