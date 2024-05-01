Liverpool are still claimed to be eyeing a move for a long-time centre-back target, while the club’s longest-serving coach will leave Anfield this summer.

Liverpool could sign Pacho in advance?!

Willian Pacho has been linked with a move to Liverpool a number of times of late, having caught the eye for Eintracht Frankfurt.

According to a new claim from Bild, the Reds are looking to sign the 22-year-old this summer – before loaning him out to his current club again.

That would mean Pacho joins up with Liverpool’s squad for good in 2025, at which point Virgil van Dijk will be 34 and arguably in need of a long-term replacement.

It would only make sense if another centre-back comes in this summer.

5 things today: Achterberg exit & youngster’s new deal

John Achterberg will leave Anfield at the end of the season, following an “unbelievable and great” 15-year journey as Liverpool’s goalkeeping coach. Alisson will miss him!

Liverpool could target a new winger this summer, with “multiple contacts” telling the reliable David Ornstein as much. Michael Olise, anyone?

Carter Pinnington, the 17-year-old centre-back starting for Liverpool U21s, has signed his first professional contract – he could have a big future at the club!

Jurgen Klopp is already planning to return for Liverpool’s next trophy parade if they win the Premier League title next season. No pressure, Arne!

Premier League referees could now explain VAR decisions live from NEXT season – it HAS to happen, quite frankly!

Latest Liverpool FC News

Bobby Clark has revealed that his season is over because of injury – what a breakthrough campaign it’s been, though!

Liverpool are supposedly interested in signing Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer. He could be an outstanding addition, but we’re not buying it! (Area Napoli)

Liverpool have “concrete interest” in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford ahead of the summer. The source is a questionable one, mind… (Football Insider)

Other chat from elsewhere

Newcastle are closing in on the signing of Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo – Liverpool have been linked with a move but that ship may have sailed! (Northern Echo)

Former Hull striker Dean Windass is suing the football authorities with regards to “long-term damage caused by concussions” from heading the ball (Rob Harris)

Luton captain Tom Lockyer is “at peace” with having to potentially retire because of issues with his heart. We wish him all the best moving forward (BBC Sport)

Video of the day and match of the night

On this day in 2007, Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to reach the Champions League final, thanks to the nerveless Dirk Kuyt.

Drink it in.

Dirk @Kuyt with the winning spot-kick as we beat Chelsea on penalties in a dramatic #UCL semi-final ?#OnThisDay '07 ? pic.twitter.com/miZmw1W2Dh — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 1, 2024

Match of the night is Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final first leg, kicking off at 8pm.

We’re surely all rooting for Klopp’s former club, right?