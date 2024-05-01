★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Strange Pacho rumour, coach departs & injury blow – Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool are still claimed to be eyeing a move for a long-time centre-back target, while the club’s longest-serving coach will leave Anfield this summer.

 

Liverpool could sign Pacho in advance?!

Willian Pacho has been linked with a move to Liverpool a number of times of late, having caught the eye for Eintracht Frankfurt.

According to a new claim from Bild, the Reds are looking to sign the 22-year-old this summer – before loaning him out to his current club again.

That would mean Pacho joins up with Liverpool’s squad for good in 2025, at which point Virgil van Dijk will be 34 and arguably in need of a long-term replacement.

It would only make sense if another centre-back comes in this summer.

 

5 things today: Achterberg exit & youngster’s new deal

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 31, 2024: Liverpool's goalkeeping coach John Achterberg during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • John Achterberg will leave Anfield at the end of the season, following an “unbelievable and great” 15-year journey as Liverpool’s goalkeeping coach. Alisson will miss him!
  • Liverpool could target a new winger this summer, with “multiple contacts” telling the reliable David Ornstein as much. Michael Olise, anyone?
  • Premier League referees could now explain VAR decisions live from NEXT season – it HAS to happen, quite frankly!

 

Latest Liverpool FC News

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, March 14, 2024: Liverpool's Bobby Clark during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 2nd Leg match between Liverpool FC and AC Sparta Praha at Anfield. Liverpool won 6-1, 11-2 on aggregate. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Bobby Clark has revealed that his season is over because of injury – what a breakthrough campaign it’s been, though!

  • Liverpool are supposedly interested in signing Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer. He could be an outstanding addition, but we’re not buying it! (Area Napoli)

  • Liverpool have “concrete interest” in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford ahead of the summer. The source is a questionable one, mind… (Football Insider)

 

Other chat from elsewhere

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 10, 2024: Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo (L) and Liverpool's Luis Díaz during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Newcastle are closing in on the signing of Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo – Liverpool have been linked with a move but that ship may have sailed! (Northern Echo)

  • Former Hull striker Dean Windass is suing the football authorities with regards to “long-term damage caused by concussions” from heading the ball (Rob Harris)

  • Luton captain Tom Lockyer is “at peace” with having to potentially retire because of issues with his heart. We wish him all the best moving forward (BBC Sport)

 

Video of the day and match of the night

On this day in 2007, Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to reach the Champions League final, thanks to the nerveless Dirk Kuyt.

Drink it in.

Match of the night is Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final first leg, kicking off at 8pm.

We’re surely all rooting for Klopp’s former club, right?

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024